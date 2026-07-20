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SPORTS
NFL
Soccer
WNBA
MLB
NBA
NHL
Tennis
Is Mercedes Conspiring Against Its Own Driver? (No.)
By
Kathryn Xu
July 20, 2026
6
Where Am I Supposed To Look When I Look At Baseball?
By
Sarah Borus
and
Sohini Desai
July 20, 2026
41
Jonas Vingegaard Felled Yet Again By The Cruelty Of His Sport
By
Patrick Redford
July 20, 2026
28
A Hater’s Coda To The World Cup
By
Ray Ratto
139
Looking Good, Sir!
By
Tom Ley
158
Spain Won As Only Spain Can
By
Luis Paez-Pumar
249
All 10 Goals In That Bonkers Third-Place Match, Ranked
By
Luis Paez-Pumar
123
NFL
The Bears Wouldn’t Be The First NFL Team In Hammond, Indiana
By
Vince Guerrieri
July 9, 2026
125
ESPN’s Matt Miller Investigated For Alleged Consumer Fraud While Recovering From Emergency Arm Amputation
By
Chris Thompson
July 6, 2026
172
Only A Complete Asshole Would Get Married At Madison Square Garden
By
Drew Magary
July 2, 2026
429
ESPN Retracts Article About NFL Player And Dead Woman In Dominican Republic
By
Samer Kalaf
July 1, 2026
44
SOCCER
The World Cup Is About Great Players And Nothing Else
By
Billy Haisley
July 17, 2026
170
It’s Time To Look At Photos Of Sad England Fans
By
Tom Ley
July 16, 2026
289
You Have To Kill Argentina Dead
By
Luis Paez-Pumar
July 16, 2026
375
What It’s Like To Watch The World Cup From Gaza
By
Hassan Abo Qamar
July 15, 2026
26
WNBA
Which Version Of The Indiana Fever Is The Real One?
By
Maitreyi Anantharaman
July 15, 2026
30
The Long-Awaited Blowup Between Skylar Diggins And The Sky Has Finally Arrived
By
Maitreyi Anantharaman
July 8, 2026
22
The Atlanta Dream Are Getting Drowsy
By
Maitreyi Anantharaman
July 7, 2026
14
Liv Takes Miles, With Maitreyi Anantharaman
By
Patrick Redford
July 1, 2026
4
MLB
Buster Posey Sucks, But Don’t Take My Word For It
By
Chris Thompson
July 17, 2026
145
A Rob Deer Mystery, With Justin Halpern
By
David Roth
July 16, 2026
71
I Have Discovered The Final Frontier In Baseball Tinkering
By
Sarah Borus
July 16, 2026
53
The All-Star Game Was Funereal
By
Lauren Theisen
July 15, 2026
231
NBA
James Dolan Sues Wired Magazine For Writing A Story About His Shitty Ways
By
Dave McKenna
July 17, 2026
170
The Bucks Are Paying So Much For Gary Trent Jr. That The NBA Is Worried
By
Chris Thompson
July 16, 2026
156
Various Reports Dispute Where Bam Adebayo’s Fist Landed On Tyler Herro’s Face
By
Giri Nathan
July 14, 2026
87
The Hornets Aspire To Be An Also-Ran With A Plan
By
Chris Thompson
July 13, 2026
76
TENNIS
Jannik Sinner Reinstates The Regime
By
Giri Nathan
July 13, 2026
68
Karolina Muchova And Coco Gauff Played A Tiebreak Neither Will Forget
By
Giri Nathan
July 9, 2026
21
You Don’t Have To Love Grass To Win On It
By
Giri Nathan
July 8, 2026
24
‘The Final Set’ Tells The Story Of Tennis’ Greatest Rivalry Becoming A Friendship
By
Owen Lewis
July 3, 2026
26
NHL
The Yzerplan Failed, So It’s Time For Plan Z In Detroit
By
Lauren Theisen
July 16, 2026
99
I’m Not Sure There Are Enough Dundons On The Stanley Cup
By
Barry Petchesky
July 9, 2026
86
The Ducks Screwed Themselves
By
Barry Petchesky
July 6, 2026
63
The Sharks Just Got A Lot Better, And Larger
By
Lauren Theisen
June 29, 2026
56