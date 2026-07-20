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SPORTS

George Russell climbs out of his car after crashing out on the opening lap.

Is Mercedes Conspiring Against Its Own Driver? (No.)

6
Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after being called out for runner's interference

Where Am I Supposed To Look When I Look At Baseball?

41
LE LIORAN, FRANCE - JULY 14: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Polka dot Mountain Jersey competes during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 10 a 166.6km stage from Aurillac to Le Lioran 1240m / #UCIWT / on July 14, 2026 in Le Lioran, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard Felled Yet Again By The Cruelty Of His Sport

28

A Hater’s Coda To The World Cup

139
U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino look on after presenting the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy to Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Looking Good, Sir!

158
FIFA President Gianni Infantino directs U.S. President Donald Trump after the team’s victory following during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina

Spain Won As Only Spain Can

Rodri #16 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

All 10 Goals In That Bonkers Third-Place Match, Ranked

Jude Bellingham #10 of England scores his team’s sixth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Final between France and England at Miami Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NFL

Chicago Bears and Cardinals.

The Bears Wouldn’t Be The First NFL Team In Hammond, Indiana

125
Matt Miller does an ESPN pre-draft segment

ESPN’s Matt Miller Investigated For Alleged Consumer Fraud While Recovering From Emergency Arm Amputation

172
A cop erects barricades outside MSG

Only A Complete Asshole Would Get Married At Madison Square Garden

429
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) before an NFL game

ESPN Retracts Article About NFL Player And Dead Woman In Dominican Republic

44

SOCCER

Lionel Messi of Argentina weaves around Elliot Anderson, Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina

The World Cup Is About Great Players And Nothing Else

170
On the left, an english fan with his face painted withe the georgian cross. On the right, the same fan with his makeup running due to crying

It’s Time To Look At Photos Of Sad England Fans

289
Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina celebrates with Lionel Messi #10 after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

You Have To Kill Argentina Dead

375
Palestinian football fans displaced from their homes, which were destroyed by Israeli military strikes, watch Belgium vs. Egypt on a giant screen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

What It’s Like To Watch The World Cup From Gaza

26

WNBA

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever in the second quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Which Version Of The Indiana Fever Is The Real One?

30
Skylar Diggins #4 of the Chicago Sky warms up prior to the game against the Portland Fire at Wintrust Arena on June 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois

The Long-Awaited Blowup Between Skylar Diggins And The Sky Has Finally Arrived

22
Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream shoots against the Golden State Valkyries in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on July 4, 2026 in College Park, Georgia.

The Atlanta Dream Are Getting Drowsy

14
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

Liv Takes Miles, With Maitreyi Anantharaman

4

MLB

Buster Posey talks at a microphone.

Buster Posey Sucks, But Don’t Take My Word For It

145
Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres makes a kind of frowny face during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park on July 12, 2026 in San Diego, California.

A Rob Deer Mystery, With Justin Halpern

71
Dylan Cease pitches

I Have Discovered The Final Frontier In Baseball Tinkering

53
Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays is hit by a pitch

The All-Star Game Was Funereal

231

NBA

General views around Madison Square Garden on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

James Dolan Sues Wired Magazine For Writing A Story About His Shitty Ways

170
Gary Trent Jr. makes a face.

The Bucks Are Paying So Much For Gary Trent Jr. That The NBA Is Worried

156
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 30: Bam Adebayo #13 and Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat look on at the end of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center on March 30, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Various Reports Dispute Where Bam Adebayo’s Fist Landed On Tyler Herro’s Face

87
Coby White, Moussa Diabaté, and Kon Knueppel

The Hornets Aspire To Be An Also-Ran With A Plan

76

TENNIS

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Jannik Sinner of Italy with his Gentlemen's Singles Trophy over the Royal Box balcony after his victory in the Gentlemen's Singles final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner Reinstates The Regime

68
Karolina Muchova of Czechia and Coco Gauff of United States interact at the net following their Ladies' Singles semifinal match on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Karolina Muchova And Coco Gauff Played A Tiebreak Neither Will Forget

21
Coco Gauff of the Untied States returns a shot in the Ladies Singles Quarter Finals match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

You Don’t Have To Love Grass To Win On It

24
1978 Ladies Singles Final, Wimbledon, Chris Evert v Martina Navratilova, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Friday 7th July 1978. Martina Navratilova wins in three sets (2?6, 6?4, 7?5), Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, together on Centre Court.

‘The Final Set’ Tells The Story Of Tennis’ Greatest Rivalry Becoming A Friendship

26

NHL

Steve Yzerman

The Yzerplan Failed, So It’s Time For Plan Z In Detroit

99
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: CEO, owner and governor Tom Dundon of the Carolina Hurricanes hoists the Stanley Cup after the team's 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Hurricanes won the series four games to two. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

I’m Not Sure There Are Enough Dundons On The Stanley Cup

86
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Leo Carlsson #91 of the Anaheim Ducks skates during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Ducks Screwed Themselves

63
SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 02: San Jose Sharks mascot "S.J. Sharkie" celebrates in a Pride jersey after a win in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2, 2026 at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Sharks Just Got A Lot Better, And Larger

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