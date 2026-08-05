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‘Nothing But Respect’ Is Back From Summer Break

11:49 AM EDT on August 5, 2026

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DUBROVNIK, CROATIA - JUNE 12: Basketball Player and Team Co-Owner of Sierra Racing Club, Kyle Kuzma poses for a photo ahead of the E1 Series Dubrovnik GP on June 12, 2026 in Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Photo by Malcolm Griffiths/Getty Images)
Malcolm Griffiths/Getty Images
Malcolm Griffiths/Getty Images

Now that I am back from France, so too is Nothing But Respect back from its brief summer break. This week on the show, Harry and I caught up and chatted about the Tour de France and the way I covered the race for Defector; Harry's experimental forays into vertical video; and the ongoing Kyle Kuzma Massive Thinks situation. Harry also makes a fantastic NBA player comparison for a certain former guest and current NBA staffer's game.

Also, we always plug the Broke Jumper Tip Line in these posts, but there will be a dedicated BJTL episode coming soon, so please do submit those.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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Patrick Redford

Staff Writer

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