I think it would be really fascinating to know Kyle Kuzma. The man loves to stride confidently right up to the very threshold of insight...

Let’s be real…the CBA makes sure owners, PE funds and outside investors can eat off NBA team equity, but the players driving the ratings and the merch are treated like short‑term contractors. [...]

...only to suddenly throw a complicated mixtape-style step-back move and fire up an airball.

[...] And funny thing is we should be like independent contractors. Since we are w-2 we can’t even write off certain things like our agent fees. BS Kyle Kuzma, via Twitter

I do admire his consistency across platforms: As in the iso-game, so in the thoughtfluencing game. Kuzma's problem is not that he is stupid. He's not stupid!

AI for everyone only works if it’s affordable for everyone otherwise we just rebuild the same hierarchy with faster tools. Kyle Kuzma, via Twitter

His problem is that he is just smart enough to be that particular kind of stupid, the loud and brazen kind of stupid you remember from working alongside a guy who read The Fountainhead at exactly the wrong age.

Money will always matter. Humans are wired for status and attention, and ambition is infinite. Creation takes energy aka money and money is just energy in a form for us to use to do things with Kyle Kuzma, via Twitter

An ‘economic reset’ that starts by taxing the people actually building productivity in multiple sectors is just government admitting it can’t create value, only confiscate it Kyle Kuzma, via Twitter

Kuzma is a journeyman NBA veteran. He is a bit of a fashion icon. He is a part-owner and a brand ambassador for a hydrofoil racing team. You know damn well he is a spokesperson for Kalshi. He is astoundingly good-looking, even after getting a mouthful of overpoweringly bright cosmetic dental crowns. He speaks well. He has made over $100 million in salary in his basketball career. Why this person is doing Huge Silicon Valley Thoughts on social media is beyond comprehension. God love him, his poor brain has just been online'd to hell, puréed by fame and flattery and access to persuasive investor types. It's baby food in there.

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content.



A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring light playing economist. Everyone auditioning. Nobody building.



Were raising a generation that learning the reward isn’t in doing the thing it’s in looking like you did the thing. The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life’s work.



Don't fall for distractions Kyle Kuzma, via Twitter

Back in June, amid layoffs, humiliating strategic swerves, and plummeting company morale, some super extremely essential middle-manager at Meta invited Kuzma to come and give a talk to some portion of their workforce, about "the future of AI" and what Kyle Kuzma looks for "in companies, leadership, and how to best serve this new modern world for good through philanthropy." Kuzma got to wear an earpiece with a little adjustable microphone, like a real TED Talker, and make disruptor faces and practice honcho gestures. Some number of Meta's workers who attended this talk clocked out at the end of their shifts and just went right on living, and I think that is so admirable.

Every time I think about the Milwaukee Bucks, my mood brightens and I find that I am smiling. It's awful but it's also really funny: They had Giannis Antetokounmpo—himself a Kalshi sellout and an occasional massive thinker, but also the third- or fourth-best basketball player on Earth—and now they have an extraordinarily punchable Tyler Herro, an alarmingly overcompensated Gary Trent Jr., and Kyle Kuzma, Underwriter of Autonomous Defense and Space Robotics.

Three things I’m underwriting hardest in 2026:



-AI applied to industrial throughput.



-autonomous defense + space robotics



-clinical-stage biotech where AI compresses trial timelines. Everything else feels crowded Kyle Kuzma, via Twitter

It's going to be an amazing time.