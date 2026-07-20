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ARTS AND CULTURE
Books
Movies
Music
TV
How Cops Consolidated So Much Power Over Local Governments
CR
By
Charlotte Rosen
July 20, 2026
50
What’s The Worst Movie You’ve Ever Watched In A Theater?
By
Defector Staff
July 17, 2026
1473
PEN America’s “Silent Moratorium” Prompts Very Loud Criticism
By
Sohini Desai
July 16, 2026
59
Who’s Afraid Of A Scammer Anthem?
By
Israel Daramola
48
‘Citizen Vigilante’ Is The Latest Product Of The Culture Of Petulance
By
Israel Daramola
306
‘Famous Men’ And Ambitious Women
By
Tajja Isen
12
‘The Furious’ Kicks Ass
By
Robert Rubsam
170
Books
‘New Skin’ Offers A Fresh Take On Body Horror
By
Grace Byron
June 18, 2026
7
Cat Fitzpatrick On Writing Transsexuals Into Iambic Pentameter
By
Sabrina Imbler
June 8, 2026
9
“Awfulness For Decades”: A Short History Of Trump And Doonesbury
By
Joshua Kendall
May 29, 2026
108
There Is A Whole World In ‘The Universal Baseball Association, Inc. J. Henry Waugh, Prop.’
By
Defector Staff
May 29, 2026
49
Movies
‘The Final Set’ Tells The Story Of Tennis’ Greatest Rivalry Becoming A Friendship
By
Owen Lewis
July 3, 2026
26
‘The Sheep Detectives’ Made Me Baaaawl My Eyes Out
By
Sabrina Imbler
May 14, 2026
113
‘Michael’ Is The Most Cynical Attempt At Biopic Myth-Making Yet
By
Israel Daramola
April 28, 2026
330
Dam It All To Hell
By
Sabrina Imbler
March 20, 2026
114
Music
25 Rap Songs For America’s 250th
By
Israel Daramola
July 3, 2026
82
How Jay-Z Changed Rap With ‘Reasonable Doubt’
By
Israel Daramola
June 26, 2026
48
Eight Years Of Rituals With Rosalía
By
Sohini Desai
June 24, 2026
23
What Does It Mean To Be A “Black Artist”?
By
Israel Daramola
June 18, 2026
29
Television
Folkways Of The Contemporary Sex Idiot, With Kelsey McKinney And Alex Sujong Laughlin
By
David Roth
June 25, 2026
94
What Do We Think About This Season Of ‘Love Island USA’?
By
Defector Staff
June 25, 2026
43
Alexi Lalas Has Already Worn Out His Welcome
By
Ray Ratto
June 17, 2026
325
‘Off Campus’ Can’t Sell The Hockey Player Fantasy
By
Heather Wei-Xi Chen
June 9, 2026
56