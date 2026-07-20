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ARTS AND CULTURE

How Cops Consolidated So Much Power Over Local Governments

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Children watching a movie at the Bankside Film Theatre in London, UK, 27th July 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

What’s The Worst Movie You’ve Ever Watched In A Theater?

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Dinaw Mengestu speaks onstage during the 2026 PEN America Spring Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History

PEN America’s “Silent Moratorium” Prompts Very Loud Criticism

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Who’s Afraid Of A Scammer Anthem?

‘Citizen Vigilante’ Is The Latest Product Of The Culture Of Petulance

‘Famous Men’ And Ambitious Women

‘The Furious’ Kicks Ass

Books

Neatly Arranged Scalpels Repetition Pattern on Purple Background Directly Above View.

‘New Skin’ Offers A Fresh Take On Body Horror

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Cat Fitzpatrick On Writing Transsexuals Into Iambic Pentameter

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“Awfulness For Decades”: A Short History Of Trump And Doonesbury

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A photo of a bunch of old-timey green barstools with the cover of the NYRB Classics edition of Robert Coover's Universal Baseball Association in the middle and the Defector Reads A Book logo at left.

There Is A Whole World In ‘The Universal Baseball Association, Inc. J. Henry Waugh, Prop.’

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Movies

1978 Ladies Singles Final, Wimbledon, Chris Evert v Martina Navratilova, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Friday 7th July 1978. Martina Navratilova wins in three sets (2?6, 6?4, 7?5), Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, together on Centre Court.

‘The Final Set’ Tells The Story Of Tennis’ Greatest Rivalry Becoming A Friendship

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two computer-animated sheep peering through a window

‘The Sheep Detectives’ Made Me Baaaawl My Eyes Out

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US actor Jaafar Jackson poses for photogaphers as he arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin on April 10, 2026.

‘Michael’ Is The Most Cynical Attempt At Biopic Myth-Making Yet

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A still from the trailer for Hoppers showing a beaver standing on a pile of machine rubble and proselytizing to a crowd of animals

Dam It All To Hell

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Music

25 Rap Songs For America’s 250th

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Photo of Jay-Z and Biggie Smalls.

How Jay-Z Changed Rap With ‘Reasonable Doubt’

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Rosalía performs on stage

Eight Years Of Rituals With Rosalía

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Vince Staples crouching on stage.

What Does It Mean To Be A “Black Artist”?

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Television

Melanie and Corey "explore a new connection" in the 6/23/26 episode of Love Island. It's two hot people sitting on a couch.

Folkways Of The Contemporary Sex Idiot, With Kelsey McKinney And Alex Sujong Laughlin

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two hot people kiss while a dozen hot men sit on bean bags in the background and clap

What Do We Think About This Season Of ‘Love Island USA’?

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Alexi Lalas attends the Fox Sports FIFA World Cup 2026 Media Day event at Lavan on May 21, 2026 in New York City.

Alexi Lalas Has Already Worn Out His Welcome

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‘Off Campus’ Can’t Sell The Hockey Player Fantasy

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