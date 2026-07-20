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POLITICS
Capital
The Machines
Policing
Journalismism
How Cops Consolidated So Much Power Over Local Governments
CR
By
Charlotte Rosen
July 20, 2026
50
Looking Good, Sir!
By
Tom Ley
July 20, 2026
158
ICE Brings The Occupation Home
By
Albert Burneko
July 17, 2026
186
James Dolan Sues Wired Magazine For Writing A Story About His Shitty Ways
By
Dave McKenna
170
PEN America’s “Silent Moratorium” Prompts Very Loud Criticism
By
Sohini Desai
59
What It’s Like To Watch The World Cup From Gaza
By
Hassan Abo Qamar
26
Atlantic Writer: I Will Always Cherish The Day Lindsey Graham Told Me I Looked Like Shit Mere Hours After A Mass Shooting
By
Tom Ley
267
Capital
Free, Easy, Dead: The Difficult Birth And Predictable Death Of IRS Direct File
By
Matt Ribel
May 20, 2026
132
You Should Never Be The Most Sycophantic Participant In A Conversation With A Chatbot
By
Albert Burneko
May 5, 2026
323
Saudi Arabia Decides LIV Golf Is Ready To Be Supported By Its Passionate Fan Base, Unbeatable Product
By
David Roth
April 30, 2026
262
One Angeleno’s Journey Through Olympics Ticket Madness
By
Diana Moskovitz
April 13, 2026
151
The Machines
Darren Aronofsky’s AI Videos Are A Fitting Tribute To America, I Guess
By
Nicholas Russell
July 3, 2026
73
It’s Time To Begin Safeguarding The Future Against Our Intelligent Teddy Bear
By
Drew Magary
June 12, 2026
96
The New York Jets Will Now Try Being “AI-First”
By
David Roth
May 28, 2026
268
Wow! America’s Graduating Seniors Really Fucking Hate AI!
By
Drew Magary
May 20, 2026
540
Policing
Unlike The Defendants, One Of The Prairieland Judges Is Part Of An Organized Cell Of Extremists
By
Sohini Desai
July 2, 2026
76
Two Nights Outside ICE’s New Jersey Concentration Camp
By
E.Y. Zhao
June 24, 2026
40
Life As An Undocumented Trans Sex Worker In The Age Of ICE
By
Hallie Lieberman
June 23, 2026
18
You Can Now Be Arrested For Sticking Your Hand In Donald Trump’s Disgusting Reflecting Pool
By
Dave McKenna
June 22, 2026
244
Journalismism
ESPN Retracts Article About NFL Player And Dead Woman In Dominican Republic
By
Samer Kalaf
July 1, 2026
44
It’s Hard To Find The Feel-Good Angle Of Alexander Zverev
By
Giri Nathan
June 12, 2026
35
The Knicks’ Finals Run Has Even Made Print Media Hot
By
Giri Nathan
June 12, 2026
54
Bari Weiss Even Worse At Her Job Than Previously Imagined
By
Tom Ley
June 8, 2026
305