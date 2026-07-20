Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In

POLITICS

How Cops Consolidated So Much Power Over Local Governments

50
FIFA President Gianni Infantino directs U.S. President Donald Trump after the team’s victory following during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina

Looking Good, Sir!

158
People stand at the scene of an ICE shooting that killed a man on July 13, 2026.

ICE Brings The Occupation Home

186

James Dolan Sues Wired Magazine For Writing A Story About His Shitty Ways

General views around Madison Square Garden on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

PEN America’s “Silent Moratorium” Prompts Very Loud Criticism

Dinaw Mengestu speaks onstage during the 2026 PEN America Spring Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History

What It’s Like To Watch The World Cup From Gaza

Palestinian football fans displaced from their homes, which were destroyed by Israeli military strikes, watch Belgium vs. Egypt on a giant screen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

Atlantic Writer: I Will Always Cherish The Day Lindsey Graham Told Me I Looked Like Shit Mere Hours After A Mass Shooting

267
Lindsey Graham gives a double thumbs up in front of an Israeli flag

Capital

An illustration of a hand taking a circuitous route to a mailbox to send in a tax return, while a number of other hands try to block it.

Free, Easy, Dead: The Difficult Birth And Predictable Death Of IRS Direct File

132
Marc Andreessen's huge egg head.

You Should Never Be The Most Sycophantic Participant In A Conversation With A Chatbot

323
Jon Rahm of Legion XIII celebrates with the trophy after winning the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec on April 19, 2026 in Mexico City.

Saudi Arabia Decides LIV Golf Is Ready To Be Supported By Its Passionate Fan Base, Unbeatable Product

262
In an aerial view, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (R) are shown in Exposition Park on March 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

One Angeleno’s Journey Through Olympics Ticket Madness

151

The Machines

Gross distressing AI image of the disparate threads of the American flag wrapping themselves into the shape of Civil Rights marchers, like something out of John Carpenter's The Thing.

Darren Aronofsky’s AI Videos Are A Fitting Tribute To America, I Guess

73
A teddy bear against a blue sky

It’s Time To Begin Safeguarding The Future Against Our Intelligent Teddy Bear

96
Jets owner Woody Johnson and Wyc Grousbeck are seen at Met Life Stadium on September 7, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The New York Jets Will Now Try Being “AI-First”

268
Gloria Caulfield delivers her commencement address

Wow! America’s Graduating Seniors Really Fucking Hate AI!

540

Policing

Unlike The Defendants, One Of The Prairieland Judges Is Part Of An Organized Cell Of Extremists

76

Two Nights Outside ICE’s New Jersey Concentration Camp

40
An ICE patch and badge are seen on a Department of Homeland Security agent while US Vice President JD Vance speaks at Royalston Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 22, 2026. The Pentagon has ordered 1,500 US soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, a state roiled by unrest over an immigration crackdown, US media reported on January 18, 2026. The reported preparations come days after President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which enables use of the military to suppress "armed rebellion" or "domestic violence" -- although a day later he said there was no immediate need for it, following the January 7 killing of Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration agent. (Photo by Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Life As An Undocumented Trans Sex Worker In The Age Of ICE

18
Seen through algae-laden green water, a tear in the recently applied sealant can be seen on the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC.

You Can Now Be Arrested For Sticking Your Hand In Donald Trump’s Disgusting Reflecting Pool

244

Journalismism

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) before an NFL game

ESPN Retracts Article About NFL Player And Dead Woman In Dominican Republic

44
Alexander Zverev with the winners' trophy after his victory against Flavio Cobolli

It’s Hard To Find The Feel-Good Angle Of Alexander Zverev

35
Casa Magazines staffer Mirza Ayan Baig holds up a recent Knicks front page.

The Knicks’ Finals Run Has Even Made Print Media Hot

54
Bari Weiss speaking at an event

Bari Weiss Even Worse At Her Job Than Previously Imagined

305