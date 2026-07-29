Live, Laugh, Like And Subscribe

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1:00 PM EDT on July 29, 2026

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A young couple sitting at the Fontana della Barcaccia in Italy, the woman is attempting to take a selfie and the man is looking down at his phone
Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images
Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images

When you turn your personal life into your business, the lines between boyfriend and coworker can start getting fuzzy pretty fast. How do you handle conflict with your coworker if you know their flossing habits? When things begin to fall apart with a boyfriend, what’s a microinfluencer girlboss with a pair of non-refundable plane tickets supposed to do? 

Life decisions like these call for expert analysis, which is why we called back the Scam Goddess herself, Laci Mosley. 

Laci Mosley is an actress and comedian known for her starring roles in Fox’s Going Dutch and the iCarly revival. She also hosts the award-winning Scam Goddess podcast, dedicated to fraud and all those who practice it. Many of you will remember Laci from when she joined us way back in Season 1 for the episode “Leave 'em a Little Bit Broke, a Little Bit Mad.”

Laci brought Rachelle some gossip from behind the scenes of an extra chaotic production, and then Rachelle took Laci on an unforgettably annoying vacation abroad. 

You can support the show by subscribing on YouTube, Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

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Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

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