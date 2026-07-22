Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Podcasts

The Haunting, The Psychic, And The Stepmom

2:47 PM EDT on July 22, 2026

3Comments
Add Defector to Google
A farmhouse at sunset
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In some ways, the omnipresence of mystery in everyday life can be comforting. Why is it always cold at the end of the hallway? How did my cat make that noise at 2 in the morning? Why does my car’s brake light keep going out on the driver’s side? Sure, there may be explanations, but I’m not going to be the one to get to the bottom of this. I didn’t grow up watching Ghostbusters aspirationally. 

Today’s gossip raises the age-old question: Who you gonna call? If your house might actually be haunted and your kids are freaking out, you’d better come up with an answer.

Our guest this week is Amber Singletary, a comedian, writer and host of the Judgy series by Now This Media. Previously, she was a comedic writer for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and a D-I basketball player.

Amber brought Rachelle some gossip about what it’s like to run social media for a content creator on OnlyFans, then Rachelle brought Amber a spooky tale all the way from the cornfields outside of Des Moines. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! And, of course, you can find Normal Gossip and more Defector shows by subscribing to our YouTube channel. You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

Tagged:

Related Stories

Podcasts

A Rob Deer Mystery, With Justin Halpern

July 16, 2026
Podcasts

The Groom Saw You From Across The Dance Floor And Likes Your Vibe

July 15, 2026
Podcasts

What Will Happen To My Ambition After Children?

July 13, 2026
Podcasts

The World Cup Quarterfinals Are Here. Pick A Team Or DIE

July 9, 2026
Podcasts

Who Pranks The Pranksters?

July 8, 2026
Podcasts

OK, This Is Probably Too Much Talk About The KLF

July 2, 2026