The Haunting, The Psychic, And The Stepmom

In some ways, the omnipresence of mystery in everyday life can be comforting. Why is it always cold at the end of the hallway? How did my cat make that noise at 2 in the morning? Why does my car’s brake light keep going out on the driver’s side? Sure, there may be explanations, but I’m not going to be the one to get to the bottom of this. I didn’t grow up watching Ghostbusters aspirationally.

Today’s gossip raises the age-old question: Who you gonna call? If your house might actually be haunted and your kids are freaking out, you’d better come up with an answer.

Our guest this week is Amber Singletary, a comedian, writer and host of the Judgy series by Now This Media. Previously, she was a comedic writer for HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and a D-I basketball player.

Amber brought Rachelle some gossip about what it’s like to run social media for a content creator on OnlyFans, then Rachelle brought Amber a spooky tale all the way from the cornfields outside of Des Moines.

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