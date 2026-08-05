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How Far Would You Go To Save Your Kia Soul?

11:57 AM EDT on August 5, 2026

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A Kia Soul on display at the New York International Auto Show with a presenter dressed up as a hamster
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

If we have learned anything from decades of superhero movies, it's that people love a vigilante. Something lurks deep in the hearts of most of us, but is it a sense of justice or something else? If you had the opportunity to go rogue—to solve a crime or right a wrong on your very own, or even just steal back something that was once yours—would you?

Today’s gossip revolves around a woman whose opportunity to embody justice, in the form of hunting down her stolen Kia, fell on the day of the funeral of her girlfriend’s beloved track coach. What’s the right thing to do, under circumstances like these? 

Nadira Goffe is a staff writer at Slate and a Normal Gossip legend. You may remember her from bonus episodes, subscriber episodes, or the perpetual stew episode back in season eight. 

You can support the show by subscribing on YouTube, Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here.

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

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Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

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