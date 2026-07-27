From Baby Trans To Headlining Act

One of the great joys of friendship is getting to see your friends evolve into the person they were meant to be all along. In our 10 years of friendship, I've gotten to watch Jazmine Green reinvent herself a few times, including the development and eventual birth of her alter ego, CMD+Jazmine.

In the latest Try Hard episode, I'm talking to Jazmine about how going to all-day raves in Brooklyn helped unlock parts of her physicality as she was transitioning, and how all of that culminated in the creation of CMD+Jazmine as her musical identity and alter ego.

As a certified indoor cat, this conversation is probably the closest I'll get to going to a rave, but I particularly loved Jazmine's story because it reminded me that it's never too late to turn your life upside down (or at least nocturnal) to become the person you were meant to be.

Try Hard is also available wherever you get podcasts: RSS here, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify (if you must). A transcript of the episode can be found here.

Send me voice memos of the things you're trying at alex@defector.com or message me on Instagram @alexlaughs.