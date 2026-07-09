The World Cup Quarterfinals Are Here. Pick A Team Or DIE

OK, now shit is about to get even realer. The FIFA World Cup sponsored by FIFA and presented by FIFA is now down to eight teams. If your favorite team isn’t among the last countries standing, that’s tough shit. You must pick a NEW favorite country, and you must do it right this instant or else suffer the consequences.

[I draw my sword]

But how can anyone pick just one team from France, Morocco, Belgium, Spain, Norway, England, Argentina, and Switzerland? Fear not, amigo, because this week’s episode of The Distraction is here to help you do just that.

Regular co-host David Roth is on vacation this week, so I dragooned both Diana Moskovitz and Dave McKenna to join me in his stead. The resulting hour of chitchat is, as you might have guessed, a touch scattershot. In addition to talking about the final eight, we also talk about cheap burgers, watch parties, thanking the troops, Gaelic football’s institution of a backfield violation, thinking of an ideal landing spot for LeBron (and failing), and so much less. These are chaotic times we live in. They demand a podcast that’s equally all over the place. That podcast is now here, and it is very good.

Also, and I cannot stress this enough…

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