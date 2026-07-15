The Groom Saw You From Across The Dance Floor And Likes Your Vibe

As an anxious and judgmental person whose standards for interpersonal etiquette and social niceties might best be described as Austenesque, I can confidently say: Every wedding is rife with social crimes. I’ve seen more than my share of dads make speeches about mawwiage, and I’ve seen a few chill brides set everyone in their vicinity tiptoeing (often rightly so), and I’ve watched whole tables full of relatives seethe about their placement. As far as I’m concerned, weddings encourage self-caricature.

The wedding at the center of today’s gossip is no exception. We’ve got a backyard ceremony, some previously cordial neighbors, and a pair of grooms determined to make up for two years of social isolation with the celebration of a lifetime. Almost everyone is gay and almost everyone contributes to making this party (an) unforgettable (mess).

Our guest today is Griff Stark-Ennis, an actor, model, and co-host of Petty Crimes. Griff asked Rachelle to adjudicate the ethics of gossiping about a famous actor’s sexuality, and then Rachelle brought Griff the story of a backyard wedding in which an abundance of microcrimes was committed.

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