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The Groom Saw You From Across The Dance Floor And Likes Your Vibe

1:34 PM EDT on July 15, 2026

The photo shows filled champagne glasses and and the top to a wedding cake of two grooms in tuxedos holding wine glasses.
Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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As an anxious and judgmental person whose standards for interpersonal etiquette and social niceties might best be described as Austenesque, I can confidently say: Every wedding is rife with social crimes. I’ve seen more than my share of dads make speeches about mawwiage, and I’ve seen a few chill brides set everyone in their vicinity tiptoeing (often rightly so), and I’ve watched whole tables full of relatives seethe about their placement. As far as I’m concerned, weddings encourage self-caricature.

The wedding at the center of today’s gossip is no exception. We’ve got a backyard ceremony, some previously cordial neighbors, and a pair of grooms determined to make up for two years of social isolation with the celebration of a lifetime. Almost everyone is gay and almost everyone contributes to making this party (an) unforgettable (mess).

Our guest today is Griff Stark-Ennis, an actor, model, and co-host of Petty Crimes. Griff asked Rachelle to adjudicate the ethics of gossiping about a famous actor’s sexuality, and then Rachelle brought Griff the story of a backyard wedding in which an abundance of microcrimes was committed. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

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Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

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