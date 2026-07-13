Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

What Will Happen To My Ambition After Children?

4:11 PM EDT on July 13, 2026

A pregnant woman sitting on the couch typing on her laptop
Natalia Lebedinskaia
17Comments

To someone without children, the world of parenthood seems like a walled garden that contains knowledge of the very best and worst experiences of humanity. But will you love it or hate it? Are you still yourself on the other side? Will you regret it? The only way to know for sure is to do it, but you can't know for sure how it'll go until you commit to it. That's a level of ambiguity I find intolerable, and yet there is no other way.

I always imagined I would maybe, probably, most likely have children ... someday. But I was too transient and my career always took priority, so I just put off the decision. I crossed into my 30s and started to stare down the barrel of "advanced maternal age" and knew that even though I still felt like a teenager who is woefully unprepared to be a parent, it was time to make a decision. It still felt like I didn't have enough information.

When I was booking guests for the new season of Try Hard, I asked Anna Sale, the creator and host of the podcast Death, Sex & Money, if she had any major transformational moments that she wanted to talk about, and I was thrilled when she suggested the moment she became a parent.

We use a word in the episode, "matrescence," that is becoming increasingly popular but that still isn't in the dictionary: It describes the long period of becoming a parent, from pre-conception to pregnancy to birth and after. The idea is that matrescence, like adolescence, encompasses physical, social, and emotional changes that can leave a person feeling totally rearranged.

Anna and I talked specifically about how her matresence affected the way she thought about her career, and specifically her ambition.

Try Hard is also available wherever you get podcasts: RSS here, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify (if you must). A transcript of the episode can be found here.

Send me voice memos of the things you're trying at alex@defector.com or message me on Instagram @alexlaughs.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Alex Sujong Laughlin
Supervising Producer

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

NBA

The Hornets Aspire To Be An Also-Ran With A Plan

July 13, 2026
MLB

Is There Any Limit To Zack Wheeler’s Spite?

July 13, 2026
Gambling

Bryce Harper Only Pawn In Game Of Exploitation

July 13, 2026
The Fights

If Conor McGregor Was A Horse, They’d Have To Shoot Him

July 13, 2026
This Is So Stupid

I Believe I Have Located A Ham Truck In France

July 13, 2026
Crosswords

The Crossword, July 13: Flat Out

July 13, 2026
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement