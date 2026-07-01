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Liv Takes Miles, With Maitreyi Anantharaman

1:55 PM EDT on July 1, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)
Luiza Moraes/Getty Images
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This week's episode of Nothing But Respect was recorded hours before Jalen Duren's representatives committed to using the Sacramento Kings as an unwitting partner in scrabbling a bit of leverage from the Detroit Pistons, which would have been great to talk about, but does not really change too much of the first bit of the show. Maitreyi Anantharaman came back on to talk Duren, Jaylen Brown, and Analyticsgate, but mostly to catch us up on the WNBA season. We talked a ton about her incredible Olivia Miles profile, which you should all go read right now!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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