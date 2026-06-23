Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

A Sicko’s Guide To The NBA Draft, With David Lee

12:54 PM EDT on June 23, 2026

NBA Commissioner David Stern poses for a photograph with the NUMBER overall draft pick by the TEAM, PLAYER during the 2009 NBA Draft at the Wamu Theatre at Madison Square Garden June 25, 2009 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
4Comments

The first round of the NBA Draft is tonight! Who will go first overall? Will any of the top four teams deviate from consensus? In what order will the huge swarm of point guards go after the fourth pick? On this week's Nothing But Respect, we answer some of these questions, but we also get into larger-order matters of draft philosophy, scouting, and why draft people use such crazy language. Our guest this week was David Lee, the writer and analyst, not the former NBA All-Star.

We also discussed Harry's new podcast/magazine project, TRANCHE 001. He put together five one-off podcast episodes with smart, interesting people from around the internet on such topics as the Palantir chore coat, Chaotic Good and the question of the Geese psyop that drove people crazy, and the history of the word "based." It's only $5, which is a steal.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

Trae Young’s Bizarre New Deal Is The Wrong Kind Of Hedge

June 23, 2026
Soccer

The Golden Boot Race Has Already Gotten Ridiculous

June 23, 2026
Science

Mona Khalil, Who Devoted Her Life To Protecting Turtles, Killed By Israeli Airstrike

June 23, 2026
MLB

Tiny, Innocent Dirt Cam Menaced By Confused Goliaths

June 23, 2026
Arts And Culture

Five Self-Obsessed Danes Make For A Surprisingly Fun And Sexy Summer Read

June 23, 2026
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Heat

June 23, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement