Lewis Hamilton Is Still Lewis Hamilton

It is easy to get lost in the scope of things when it comes to Sir Lewis Hamilton. There are the championships (seven, depending on how you count) and the race wins (106) and the longevity (19 years and counting), and his victory at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix this Sunday only added to that already unwieldy list of records. Lewis Hamilton's first race win in a Ferrari! Lewis Hamilton, age 41, adding his name to the list of oldest F1 race winners!

But put aside the legacy for one moment, and just focus on the race itself. If there was a romantic quality to Hamilton's last (on-track) victory, which took place nearly two years ago at Silverstone—a masterclass but also a miracle; a frantic wet weather classic at his home race; a welcome surprise—Barcelona, by comparison, was frighteningly mundane. In terms of the race situation, the only confounding factor was the sweltering heat; it was also Barcelona, which may as well be permanently subtitled "frighteningly mundane." Fortune was kind to Hamilton throughout, but only as much as it is to most race winners. And he won anyway.

Or, in other words, the greatest surprise of Hamilton's victory was that it was barely a surprise at all. That would have been unfathomable during the ground-effect era and especially during Hamilton's miserable, miserable, miserable first year at Ferrari, which felt so much like an omen of the end. But given a new set of regulations and a new race engineer and the (presumably) second-best car on the grid, Hamilton has, like a perennial, somehow come back into bloom. After two consecutive P2 finishes and Mercedes' power-unit reliability issues, it was only a matter of time before Hamilton would get a victory of his own. And here, in Barcelona, was the proof: Lewis Hamilton is doing Lewis Hamilton things again.

Hamilton qualified P2, his first front-row start for Ferrari. He was sandwiched between the two Mercedes, with former teammate George Russell ahead on pole and teenage wunderkind Kimi Antonelli, who was struggling with single-lap pace all weekend, just behind. Mercedes has worked out much of its race start woes this year, and even on softer tires Hamilton was not able to pass Russell on the opening lap, though he was able to fend off Antonelli. The key phrase of note in Barcelona was "tire degradation": Due to the heat, Hamilton was managing his softs almost from the start, and made his first pit stop onto hard tires soon after the laps ticked over into double digits.

The pit stop forced Mercedes's hand. With such high tire degradation, the undercut ruled all. Cars that pit one lap earlier could put full seconds into cars on old tires ahead. Mercedes pitted Russell, who was on mediums, the lap after to cover off Hamilton. Russell, concerned about Antonelli behind him, complained on the radio afterward about not receiving enough warning about the move, as he was managing and still had life left in his tires.

But how should Mercedes have warned Russell when it was another team's strategy that forced its hand? Perhaps Russell was too accustomed to Mercedes dictating the contours of each race. You can hardly fault him; even Ferrari optimists could not have predicted how effective and proactive the team's strategy was this Sunday, considering its recent history. Following a droll stint as every team came into the pits for hard tires and engaged in the classic Barcelona processional, Ferrari made the move that won Hamilton the race: On lap 28, 10 laps before the projected pit stop window for hard tires, the team pit Hamilton for medium tires, committing to a three-stopper.

This put both Mercedes drivers into an immediate bind. They had to worry not only about each other, and Hamilton's three-stop strategy, but also about the McLaren of Lando Norris just four seconds behind and on the same two-stop strategy as theirs. There was no way to cover off all possibilities, and splitting strategies is a dangerous game when drivers are fighting each other for the championship. Mercedes stuck to the original two-stop plan. With Barcelona's lengthy pit lane, Hamilton had the daunting task of making up over 21 seconds on his medium tires to break even.

What nobody anticipated was the stint Hamilton pulled off on his mediums. He told his new race engineer, Carlo Santi, "Let me know what times I need to do." Instead of the dreaded Ferrari classic of We are checking, Santi immediately responded, "20.9, Charles [Leclerc] in front, you are on a different strategy." Hamilton thanked Santi by smashing the target with a 1:20.7 lap time. He was making up over two seconds a lap on the Mercedes cars in front, though from his perspective, it was a little bit more difficult to tell. "Am I catching them?" Hamilton asked Santi, partway through the stint.

Santi responded, with barely controlled excitement, "You are catching really well. Keep pushing, keep pushing!" He was not the only one who could hardly believe what he was seeing. Apple TV commentator David Coulthard struggled to find a suitable comparison for Hamilton's resurgent performance. "It's kind of like Rocky meets..." Coulthard said. After trying a couple more attempts to finish the sentence, he was still unable to find an adequate second party for Rocky Balboa to become acquainted with.

The Mercedes drivers would finally pit on laps 37 (Russell) and 38 (Antonelli) in order to cover off Norris. After Antonelli's pit stop, they were roughly 17 and 20 seconds behind Hamilton. If Hamilton were to pit, he would still come in behind them and have to overtake on track; his engineer gave him seven laps to get as much out of his mediums as possible. Commentator Alex Jacques, however, noted that if a safety car or virtual safety car were to come on track, Hamilton would only lose about 13 seconds, leaving him ahead.

Almost on cue, the barely functional Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso stopped on the track. A yellow flag was called—and then, finally, a virtual safety car. Ferrari's strategy, and the flexibility it provided, finally received the luck it needed for unconditional victory. On the cusp between laps 41 and 42, Hamilton pit for hard tires just as the virtual safety car was ending, and came out in the race lead. Santi couldn't conceal his excitement this time: "Ayee, you are in front!"

And here was vintage Hamilton with the race lead in his hands. He did not allow for doubt. With some aid from the Mercedes cars racing one another behind, the gap from him to Russell stretched from two seconds to five, then to 10, then to 15. While Hamilton's pace on the medium tires was most dramatically exciting, analyst Jolyon Palmer believed that his pace in his final stint was so strong that he would have won the race without the safety car. That is some luxury, to receive good fortune that you didn't need in the end anyway.

Speaking of fortune, the Mercedes power-unit bad luck finally caught up to Antonelli. After Antonelli finally broke through Barcelona's processional dead weight to pass his teammate for P2 with five laps to go, his power unit gave up on him just one lap later, through no fault of his own. His five-race win streak was finally snapped. The retirement took a healthy chunk out of his championship lead. Russell will take his good fortune and the weekend's victory over his teammate, if not necessarily a spiritual one. Antonelli will take the consolation prize of still proving himself faster on track. And anyway, is Russell's championship battle truly with Antonelli?

Hamilton crossed the line 19 seconds ahead of Russell. After the previous year, there is a temptation for the Hamilton fanatic to take only what they have already been given: this one race victory, Jacques crying out, "A legend forged in silver resumes in red!" But if Russell closed the gap to Antonelli by 18 points, Hamilton—who is actually P2 in the championship—did even better, and extended the gap to Russell behind. Do you dare to hope? Why not? What could it hurt? What else can you do when faced with a Lewis Hamilton who knows, once again, who he is?