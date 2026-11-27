Thanksgiving Day has been a fully owned subsidiary of the National Football League since the 1960s, and a feature of the schedule since the early '20s, but there is an American tradition older than the Dayton Triangles and Frankford Yellow Jackets, and that's turning on your boss.

In other words, Aaron Rodgers stole the weekend before it even started, and thoughtfully if coincidentally, the three teams that Rodgers claimed Mike McCarthy inflicted his narcoleptic cruelties upon, the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, featured heavily.

Now under normal circumstances, three games like Thursday's would \ stand alone as brilliant entertainments. The three games—Chicago over Detroit, 39-35, Philadelphia over Dallas, 39-38, and Buffalo over Kansas City, 13-10—were decided on a spectacular touchdown catch with three seconds left, a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left to cap a three-touchdown comeback, and a blocked punt that led to a 57-yard field goal in a driving freezing rainstorm with none seconds left. If that doesn't make you forget about your woes, you're just not into ball.

But there are woes and then there are woes, and the NFL's probleme du jour is that even with these three spectaculaganzas, the first two of which were utterly unique in league history, there is always tomorrow, and Thursday's tomorrow features the very Steelers who kidnapped Tuesday and Wednesday with a live and public organizational disintegration, and now we are back to being hip-deep in the El Nino that is Rodgers Wronged.

Such was the lingering throw-weight of America's Frontier Immunologist's latest scorched-earth hissy fit that he decided to wreak his departing revenge in such a comprehensively vindictive way. The moribund Steelers management team not only allowed it to happen, but reacted with glacial indifference to the issue until forced to by the haunting visions of A.J. Hawk staring blankly into space at the conflagration before him. This wasn't a new play for Rodgers, who never misses a chance to vilify the other person in any of his breakupshis family, the Packers, the science of immunology, Danica Patrick, Shailene Woodley among others—but it was the most aggressively vindictive.

It was such a centrifugal heel twirl that even Non-Football America stopped to look at the damage, to try to pick sides and then abandon the attempt out of sheer exhaustion. Rodgers tore McCarthy's career open neck to belt buckle, ended his own career as an unhinged cannon whose finest days are half a decade behind him, and made everyone confront all the damage he chose to do. It was a half-an-hour of Narcissism Strikes Out At Narcolepsy, leaving everyone who could care about any side of the subject wishing they hadn't.

Next to all that, Rome Odunze's magical hands and balletic feet in Detroit didn't stand a chance. Joe Milton's late-game poise, Philadelphia's refusal to Philly in what was a mega-hopeless cause and kicker Jake Elliott's stony constitution under pressure became merely a momentary thrill. And finally, Buffalo's stone-souled special teams performances resulting in Tyler Bass's game-ending heroics faded faster than the storm-battered Thanksgiving picnic NBC erroneously thought the Bills would enjoy.

The NFL provided 10.5 hours of top-grade holiday showbiz, and through no fault of its own, now has to follow it up with the smoldering ash heap of a tentpole franchise that had been built on monomaniacal stability and is now undone by the direct opposite of that.

For football fans who look forward to Thursday as the antidote to every sour thing dogging their days, this is a king-hell comedown after a singular extended high. In so stridently maintaining that McCarthy was unfit for purpose and had been for most of his coaching career, Rodgers also reminded us yet again that he never ends a relationship without making sure everyone knows the failures of those in whom he expended his time. And the Steelers reunited them anyway; Rodgers didn't raise an objection when it might have mattered, and McCarthy re-entered a historically abusive relationship because it was the only job to get at the time. And the schedule makes this a five-day story rather than a two-day story, because game-winning scores, jaw-slackening athletic feats, and spectacular comebacks happen all the time, but an exploding paint factory on the other side of town is always the thing you're talking about first.

Your escape from this is to not watch Broncos-Steelers at all, so as not to screw up the jolly tryptophan-laced vibe you claim to prefer. But for the same reason you slow down for accidents on the other side of the freeway, you will be drawn into this just to see how much wreckage has actually been wrought, who has been damaged and how badly, how long the cleanup will take, and who actually did well despite it all. But we'll give you some hints in chronological order:

How much wreckage? More than you ever thought possible.

Who's been damaged? Everyone in and around the Steeler orbit, soldiers to civilians.

And cleanup time? Years, lots and lots of years.

And finally, who feels better today than they did Wednesday? It's former coach and NBC analyst Mike Tomlin, pretending not to thank his stars when he considers the great fortune of quitting the job and the quarterback McCarthy inherited last year. He looked miserable, and may well be, but he played Minecraft Wednesday while his old world burned, and he is happier this morning than Ben Johnson, Nick Sirianni or Joe Brady can ever possibly know.