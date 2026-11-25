Aaron Rodgers will not start the Pittsburgh Steelers' next game, the team announced late Tuesday night. Curiously late, actually, and in a manner that reeks of intrigue. Nothing Rodgers does is normal, so why should the potential end of his NFL career be?

Mike McCarthy was unequivocal about it on Monday: "Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback," he said, when asked about making a change one day after a loss to the Eagles that featured Rodgers putting up one of the feeblest halves of QB play in 20 years. Something must have changed, and quickly. "After a series of meetings," as Adam Schefter put it, "'some good, some bad,'" the call was made. It "was a coach's decision," ESPN reports. At 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, an odd time for an announcement, the Steelers put out a statement from a team spokesperson, an odd source for a personnel decision, that Rodgers will be in street clothes for Friday's game.

Big day for Burt Lauten fans.

The football reasons for Rodgers's benching are obvious and sound. He's putting up the worst QB rating of his 22-year career, and he's averaging just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, his lowest as a full-time starter. He's lost a league-leading 257 yards on sacks this year, and by just about any metric he's one of the least effective quarterbacks in the NFL. If he weren't a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he'd likely have been benched well before this.

More tangibly, he's not connecting on throws he used to make in his sleep. On Sunday against Philadelphia, he overthrew Jaylen Warren on a short swing route that should have gone for a touchdown, and later never spotted an open Warren at all on another potential score. It's hard to square the guy tossing those balls with the guy who slung these. That's what being 42 years old will do to you, I suppose.

Now the 6-4 Steelers, very much in the playoff hunt, will turn to Mason Rudolph. This is a curious choice on its own, because Rudolph is 31, has been their backup forever, and sucks. The QB room also features second-year emergency backup Will Howard, and rookie third-round pick Drew Allar, who will now dress for his first NFL game. That the Steelers would go to Rudolph instead of one of the youths feels like a product of them still believing they can grab a wild card; that Rudolph is probably the best immediate option is the result of a lack of realistic planning for Rodgers's slide into ineffectiveness.

The Steelers have put the word out that Rodgers's demotion is not necessarily for the rest of the season, though who knows if that's just lip service. He's not getting any younger. (He will, in fact, be 43 when the Steelers play their game after next.) Going out by losing a game to Joe Milton was probably not in Aaron Rodgers's mind as a possibility, but it should have been. Everyone's career ends, and few under circumstances they'd choose.