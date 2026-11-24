With under a minute to go, it looked like Washington had let the game slip through their fingers. Cincinnati was behind 19-17 late, but they quickly got into kicking range. On second down, however, Joe Burrow lofted a pass right over the middle, and Commanders DB Rasul Douglas was in perfect position to make a clutch interception. Instead, the ball bounced off his hand, twice. To make matters worse, Douglas laid face down on the ground in frustration after the near-pick, and the officials charged Washington with an injury timeout, their final one. They couldn't stop the clock after their third-down sack, which meant Evan McPherson's go-ahead kick passed through the uprights with only 46 seconds remaining.

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That was all the time that Jayden Daniels needed. Coming off a game where he threw the winning touchdown in the final minute, the Commanders QB took advantage of a prevent defense to complete two long passes over the middle, setting up Drew Stevens for the winning 26-yard kick. For the first time since the 2024 playoffs, Washington has won back-to-back games.

After a lot of time spent fighting injuries, and also some embarrassing clock management in a tie against the Giants last month, Daniels is starting to look like the player augured by the precocious rookie who led the team to a 12-5 record and a conference championship game two years ago—even if the Commanders' 4-5-1 record doesn't show it yet. He passed for 289 yards with no turnovers in this one, despite rainy weather, and scurried through an A-gap for a key 47-yard run. His favorite targets this season have been a couple of new faces in Washington: the free-agent veteran Stefon Diggs, who implored the QB to "throw the fucking ball" during the team's slow start on Monday, and the rookie Antonio Williams, who finally broke out with 129 yards. Diggs caught the winner last game, so this week was Williams's time to shine. The third-round pick out of Clemson, whom Daniels described as a "little brother" in the postgame, snagged nine passes, two of them the night's most important.

At the start of Washington's desperate final drive, Williams got to midfield practically unbothered by anyone in the Cincy secondary, and the team earned a big chunk of yardage right then and there. A spike with 23 seconds on the board allowed the Commanders to calmly set for another play. Again, Daniels looked deep, and Williams blew right by his man to find some more space in the middle of the field. He made the catch, ran with the ball, and went down at the eight with just enough time for Daniels to stop the clock.

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Stevens's field goal was the kind of busted spinning liner that stops your heart for a split-second, but it got where it needed to be.

“You really want to know what I tell myself?" Stevens said in the postgame when asked how he calmed his nerves. "I sit there, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m gonna have kids. Am I gonna tell my kids that their dad was, a little ... you know?’ Am I gonna tell my kids that? Or am I gonna tell my kids, ‘Yeah, your dad walked out there, and he drilled it.’” Drew Stevens, for the record is 22 years old.

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The Commanders have not exactly enjoyed the kind of season with which to regale one's heirs. But three wins out of their last four have them back on a better-maintained track, within two of the division-leading Giants, and with a relatively chill-looking schedule ahead of them. The Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Falcons are a quartet you'd pick yourself if you needed a winning streak. Daniels in his present form looks more than capable of handling those defenses.