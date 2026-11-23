The NFL season presents few things as satisfying as a game that promises to answer questions. Is this team really a contender? Is that guy really an MVP candidate? Does that scheme actually work against good teams? These are a few of the questions that swirled around Sunday night's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, who came into the game as two of the NFC's best teams, but left the Niners' 35-10 victory as something else.

Success against the Vikings depends on one's ability to deal with pressure, and not the metaphorical kind. Brian Flores's defense blitzes at a historically high rate, and in the process of becoming the league's most fearsome defense has raised some interesting philosophical questions about NFL schemes. Should teams just blitz on every down? If not, why hasn't any team punished the Vikings for doing essentially that?

Every blitz is a bet, that the defense will reach and disrupt the quarterback before he has time to find an open receiver in the vacated space, and it's one that Flores has been winning more often than not. Every gambler with that kind of success rate has an edge, and Flores's seems to be his understanding that, in the aggregate, there just aren't enough good quarterbacks and functional offenses in the league to punish his aggressiveness. Think about how much bad quarterback play happens every Sunday, and ask yourself why any defensive coordinator should hesitate to turn up the pressure on offenses that already struggle with the basics.

The 49ers promised to be a stress test for Flores's philosophy, and by the end of Sunday's game they had demonstrated its limits. The 49ers became the first team to score more than 23 points against the Vikings this season, and only the third team to throw for more than 250 yards against them. It wasn't just a few big plays or lucky breaks that carried the day for San Francisco, either. They moved the ball up and down the field with relative ease, putting together sustained scoring drives that went for 72, 67, 65, and 98 yards.

The ease with which the 49ers moved the ball was enough to make one wonder why every other team can't just do this against the Vikings. Over and over again Brock Purdy would drop back, recognize where the Vikings' pressure was coming from, and then get the ball out to one of his receivers running into open space. That this was all happening within the span of about two seconds offers an answer to the previous question. There's no time to think against Flores's defense, but a good NFL offense doesn't need to waste any time thinking when all 11 guys on the field know exactly what to do and where the ball is going. The game's representative play occurred in the first quarter, when Purdy took a snap in shotgun, ignored the unblocked blitzer bearing down on his right side, and zipped a 34-yard completion to Mike Evans up the seam:

What a throw by Brock Purdy!



MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EbcQmS99j1 — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

Compare a play like that to Jordan Love getting sacked eight times while waiting for routes to develop during last week's Vikings-Packers game, and you start to see that not all good offenses are created equal. The 49ers were able to punish the Vikings like no other team has this season because they have the perfect blend of scheme and personnel to do so. Kyle Shanahan's quick passing attack is an ideal counter to a blitz-happy defense, and the 49ers have a bunch of veteran receivers who understand how to gain leverage and find space as efficiently as possible. Pair all that with a quarterback who can get the ball out in a blink, and you've got a recipe for putting 35 points on the league's best defense.

Speaking of that quarterback, it seems like forever ago that Purdy was a source of angst in San Francisco. He has now thrown for 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, is completing 71 percent of his passes, and can make any throw in any situation. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since the start of last season's injury-shortened campaign, and after a game like the one he played last night, it's hard to think of a more deserving MVP candidate. Purdy faced pressure 77 percent of his dropbacks on Sunday night, and he completed 17 of his 19 passes on those plays for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and 12 first downs.

Every week of the NFL season surfaces a new set of truths about each of the league's teams. We're getting to the business end of the regular season now, and certain things are starting to become more clear. For example: The San Francisco 49ers are the best team in football.