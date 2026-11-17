You can call the Los Angeles Chargers many things: hopeless, depressing to think about, an ideal candidate for contraction. This blog could end right here and no one would think it was strange. But after Monday night's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, you cannot call the Chargers winless.

Before the season began, Chargers-Ravens seemed decent on paper as a national broadcast: two mid-tier AFC teams that should have been in playoff contention in Week 10. Alas, there was a lot of football to be played between then and now. Significant injuries to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley effectively wrapped up Baltimore's season a couple of weeks ago. Apparently, Joe Fagnano was not the answer. The promise of the Ravens' 4-1 start has fully evaporated, and the rest of the AFC North simply looks better than them. Their best hope is somehow being reassigned to the NFC South within the next month.

As for the Chargers ... woof. They lost eight straight games and grew increasingly appalling each week. QB Justin Herbert regressed so hard that it left a crater. Head coach Jim Harbaugh began to spend a significant amount of his time either issuing votes of confidence to various parties, or lobbying for his continued employment, as well as that of his new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who has firmly established that he's only a few letters away from Mike McCoy. Earlier this month, Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar was informed that the team's offense had gone 37 straight drives without scoring a touchdown, and he was visibly distraught. When I wrote their Why Your Team Sucks entry this summer, I felt a little hesitation in dumping so much on what was an 11-win team last season, but it turns out I didn't dump nearly enough.

Week 10 is too early for Monday Night Football games to be flexed—that option is available beginning in Week 12—so we as a nation were stuck with this. I'll be honest: I didn't watch the first half. I had other things to do. When I got home, I put it on in the background while I reheated dinner, and I did witness some bleak stuff. Herbert ran 22 yards for a touchdown—I missed that part—but he did not throw a TD pass the entire game. He also did not throw an interception for the first time this season. Ravens running back Derrick Henry had minus-one rushing yard and one rushing touchdown at halftime; he finished the game with 10 carries for 10 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers were set on stopping the run, and it was mildly effective. They led 17-10 at halftime.

The Ravens actually had a chance—arguably multiple chances—to take the game and further embarrass the Chargers. Down by three points, Baltimore's offense got the ball back with a little over two minutes left in the game. Jacoby Brissett, making his Baltimore debut, started to put together a drive. On the third play, he found Zay Flowers for a 15-yard completion, but Chargers defensive back Tarheeb Still punched it out for a fumble recovered by Los Angeles.

You'd think that would have been the end of it, but the Chargers could not kill enough time and had to punt the ball back to Baltimore with 11 seconds remaining. Brissett's Hail Mary attempt at the end came closer than expected, because the Los Angeles defense somehow allowed receiver Ja'Kobi Lane to be covered by only one defender near the end zone. Although the Chargers finally got a win, guaranteeing that they won't match the 2008 Lions or 2017 Browns, there is no doubt that they deserve the record they have.

The postgame mood was something like relief. A few quotes from the Chargers suggested that Herbert was happy yesterday, or at least not in his own head as much. "Good to see the smiles back on the faces," Harbaugh said. That feeling of relaxation allowed Herbert to go 12-for-18 for 129 passing yards. This team should be contracted.