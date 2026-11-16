Aidan Hutchinson Ended The Patriots’ Season, And Then His Own, On One Play

The Detroit Lions beat the reeling New England Patriots, 35-10, in Munich on Sunday. The new NFC North leaders put up almost 500 total yards on offense, with half-German Amon-Ra St. Brown scoring twice on four catches and Jahmyr Gibbs continuing to make his "best player in football" case with 252 total yards and two touchdowns. It was a great win for the Lions, except for one play that simultaneously took out two stars and might have altered the course of the season for both teams.

On New England's first drive of the game, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got through beleaguered Pats left tackle Will Campbell and took a wide-open angle at quarterback Drake Maye, who couldn't do anything but take a sack and protect the ball. What he couldn't protect, though, was his right ankle, which got caught at an odd angle on the Munich grass. Hutchinson, meanwhile, celebrated his sixth sack of the season, running about 10 yards away and jumping into the air for a fist pump.

That's when everything went to shit. Hutchinson landed awkwardly on his right leg and immediately crumpled to the ground in pain. Detroit's team doctors ran out to check on him as he held onto his right knee. He left the game and eventually returned to the locker room.

It didn't take long for much worse news than that to filter through. A couple of hours after the end of the game, Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions feared Hutchinson had suffered a "significant knee injury that knocks him out for the foreseeable future," due to the celebration gone wrong. "Significant" was the ominous word in that report, and the follow-up on Monday morning from Adam Schefter reported a worst-case scenario: a season-ending torn ACL.

It's easy to make a joke at Hutchinson's expense here—he pulled a Bill Gramatica!—but celebrating a sack like that isn't necessarily out of the norm. This was just a freak accident, and it sucks for Hutchinson and for the Lions, who are now missing their best defensive force on a unit that isn't very good to begin with (25th in EPA per play). Detroit still has enough talent to build a deep postseason run, provided it can survive the NFC North gauntlet in the back half of the season—somehow, all four of the division's teams are in playoff position.

The same can't be said for the Pats, however. On the sack that preceded Hutchinson's unfortunate event, Maye was also knocked out of the game, heading back to the locker room soon after hobbling off the field. Watching the replay of the sack, it does appear that the awkward angle of Hutchinson's tackle contributed to Maye's ankle getting rolled up under him. This was not, however, a hip-drop tackle, despite the Fox commentary team immediately zeroing in on that aspect. Mike Pereira, bless his heart, corrected them on air, and Pats head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that he didn't think it was a hip-drop tackle and that he doesn't blame Hutchinson for injuring Maye. That's all fine and dandy, I suppose, but Schefter reported early on Monday that the fear here is a fractured ankle that would keep Maye out for a while, "if not for the season."

The Pats can't really weather this, especially now that the trade deadline has passed and the team is stuck with either Tommy DeVito (12-of-24 for 81 yards on Sunday in relief) or someone off the scrap pile (could it be time for a Jimmy Garoppolo return?). Maye wasn't quite as good this season as he was last year, when he feasted on an infamously easy schedule, but he was the only consistent player in a Pats offense that has been wrecked by injuries to running backs, wide receivers, and linemen, and that's just in recent weeks. Without last year's MVP runner-up under center, New England might just have to tank the rest of the season and hopefully come back with a revamped roster.

It's rare that one can pinpoint a single play that changed the destiny of two different teams, but it's also rare that a defensive end injures a quarterback on a sack and then himself on the celebration. The Pats might not have been going anywhere special this season—Sunday's loss was the second straight beatdown at the hands of the NFC North, though maybe it wouldn't have been so bad if Maye had stayed healthy—but it still stinks that Maye will miss a significant amount of time. As for the Lions, their offense is as good and riveting as ever, but that defense will now be stretched even thinner, especially in pass defense. This is also Hutchinson's second major leg injury, after he broke his fibula and tibia in 2024, so while ACL injuries aren't the death knell they used to be, it's a worrying development for such an important player for Detroit. This one play was a disaster for both teams. Now they'll have to pick up the pieces and hope to never return to Munich.