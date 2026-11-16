The 49ers Will Be The Best Team In Football If They Have To

First the San Francisco 49ers were too old to be the best team in football. Then they were too injured to be the best team in football. Now their defense against the lateral is too porous for them to be the best team in football. There's always something with them—the price they must pay for never having actually been the best team in football.

Yet here we are, with them at 8-1 following a Jackson Pollock painting against the Dallas Cowboys, scoring 46 points but allowing 40 and coming within six laterals and two fumbles on the last play of the game from becoming a full-on clown show.

The 49ers have been and still are the most baffling good team in the sport. They give off a pronounced vibe of being indomitable, and sometimes they actually are. Other times, like Sunday, they look like they have too much fun playing with their food. They fell behind 3-0, 10-7 and 16-10, then crushed Dallas for 20 consecutive minutes, and then went back to trading scores until the end of the game, which ended ludicrously enough with a Three Stooges skit that meant lots of work for 14 yards, and left a curious nation to wonder if they aren't just another pretty good team with just enough strengths to hide the flaws that will eventually undo them.

The 49ers are indeed the strangest good team in the NFL; their game log this year is dominate-dominate-scrape by-dominate-struggle-survive-lose outright-dominate and now ... well, this. The offense was superb, gaining 584 yards (fifth-most in team history), and Brock Purdy is finally eroding the arguments of the last few holdouts on the is-this-guy-good-enough carousel, but the defense looked pliable early and late, and in total has been an on-again/off-again operation all season long. They have allowed 7, 13, 30, 14, 29, 17, 29, 17 and 40 points this year, and the opponents' competence has not been a helpful guide in explaining those fluctuations. This is not, in the end, the feel of a Super Bowl champion.

On the other hand, only one team has stifled their offense, Seattle in Week 5, and they took that game by forcing more turnovers (four) than they upchucked (three), and won on a field goal from the richly unreliable Eddy Pineiro in the final two minutes. Purdy has been brilliant, especially when you see how many 30-plus skill position teammates (eight) he has had to learn and enrich, and Christian McCaffrey is once again laughing at the actuarial tables. His 66- and 74-yard touchdown receptions Sunday reminded people that there are 30-year-olds and then there are 30-year-olds, and he is both kinds.

But can they be relied upon game in and game out? Maybe Dallas is the wrong team against which to make a case, since the Cowboys are a comedy troupe of mesomorphs. They tackle as though their opponents each week have head-to-toe eczema, and the offense is utterly squirrelly. They are good for four touchdowns per game, which is useful given that they are good for allowing four touchdowns per game. The less said about them the better, to be honest, despite ESPN's policy about mentioning them in any story that is not directly about LeBron James.

Maybe the 49ers would have lost Sunday against a more stable opponent. Maybe McCaffrey doesn't spring those two long touchdowns, and maybe Purdy doesn't enhance his burgeoning MVP case. Maybe if the Cowboys weren't so, well, Cowboyish, this would be a different tale. But team sports largely eschew style points; being pretty on the eye is just another way of saying "can't win the big one in the snow in January." The 49ers are 8-1, for good, ill, and all points in between, and no matter how many ways their season is broken down, it still reassembles the same way—just like it does in Buffalo, and Jacksonville, and Denver, and whatever escapes the NFC North. And they'll let you know if, or when, the job is too big for them.