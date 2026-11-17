Time for your weekly edition of the Defector Funbag. Got something on your mind? Email the Funbag. You can also read Drew over at SFGATE, and buy Drew’s books while you’re at it. Today, we're talking about the expanded College Football Playoff, coworker skullduggery, old people storming the field, and more.

Your letters:

Jason:

Your man, Kirk Cousins, has returned! Surely this is worth an insightful paragraph or twelve.

I’ll try to restrain myself on this one. I’ll fail, but at least you got an empty promise out of me.

For six years, Kirk Cousins was a millstone for the Minnesota Vikings. His salary made it nearly impossible for the organization to assemble a decent roster around him, and Cousins himself was never good enough of a QB to make up for those deficiencies. If Josh Allen is your QB, you don’t necessarily need a top-shelf wideout corps or elite defense (although they’d certainly help; ask any current Bills fan). You’ll still win 11-plus games a season anyway. Kirk Cousins, with his fourth-round pedigree, will not. He was never a killer out on the field. He held onto the ball too long, got rattled under pressure, and was always afraid to make the big-boy throws, this being the most famous instance. I couldn’t WAIT to be rid of the guy. When Vikes brass let him walk to Atlanta in 2024 after he’d torn his Achilles mid-2023, I did a little happy dance.

Fast forward to a week ago, and Minnesota’s Cousins-free offense had become the most anemic, lifeless offense I’d ever seen. They couldn’t muster yardage even against the shittiest defenses in football. All of America witnessed it in Week 9, when temp starter Carson Wentz swallowed his own tongue on national television against the Bills. This was all transpiring while Minnesota’s defense was looking, on camera and on paper, like one of the best defenses in modern history. Not only that, Minnesota also has the best special teams unit in football. All they needed was the faintest trace of offensive competence. So general manager Nolan Teasley, who just got here, executed a mild panic trade, sending a third-rounder to Vegas for Cousins right before the trade deadline. The hope was that mere Cousins-level QBing would be enough to make the Vikings a contender. Here’s how that worked out.

I am not stupid. I may have quietly said to myself, "That’s my quarterback," when ol’ Kirk got teary-eyed after destroying the Packers in Lambeau on Sunday afternoon. But I know he remains limited in certain ways, and that he’s got San Francisco—the team that picked him off three times right before the Raiders shipped him back to Minnesota—next on the schedule. The 2026 Cousins vintage bears some differences from previous iterations. He definitely made some big-boy throws against the Packers, and he drove the nail into them just when they were starting to show signs of life. The old Kirk would have instantly gone three-and-out with that game potentially in the balance. But I fully expect this newish Cousins to do something late in the season that costs them a vital game and leaves me wanting him assassinated.

That said, there’s a marked difference between having to root for Kirk Cousins as your wildly expensive franchise quarterback, and having to root for a mercenary Cousins as a cheap patch job. If the Vikings hadn’t made this move, or if they had traded for a provably worse QB like Daniel Jones, they would’ve completely fallen apart. Kevin O’Connell would have been fired (still can be). A visibly testy Justin Jefferson would have demanded a trade out of town. And this defense, which has multiple pending free agents and a coordinator who also might be gone this spring, would have worn out entirely. Basic-ass Kirk Cousins has changed all of that. After Sunday’s win, Jefferson himself told the press that the Minnesota offense only needed to be “mediocre” for them to contend. And what more perfectly mediocre quarterback can you ask for than Kirk Cousins? This man is water in the desert.

As a result, this team now has a chance, instead of no chance whatsoever. So I have to be grateful to Cousins for that. And if he does somehow lead this team to a Super Bowl, then it’ll be the most Vikings-y way to end this idiot franchise’s suffering. But again, I’ll believe that when I see it. For now, I’m just happy I can watch a functional offense for the first time in two goddamn years. If this organization can’t draft a decent QB to save its life, and it can’t, then Kirk’ll have to do. I accept that now. Only took me 50 years to get there.

(That was just six paragraphs! Congratulate me on my restraint!)

Varun:

I highly encourage you to try your hand at gardening vegetables; it’s an even slower, but perfect, method of dopamine releasing. As a cook, you will appreciate how much better homegrown veggies tastes in your recipes. And if you end up unlocking higher levels of gardening, you will get to experience the fun of starting your seedlings right after the Super Bowl when your Sundays are now free.

I’m not ready to get that carried away in matters of horticulture. I’m a good yard helper. If you need me to rip a bunch of wild ferns out of the ground, I can do that capably and happily, like a sous chef. But actual planting and growing shit? I don’t trust myself to succeed on that end. When I was a kid, I once jammed an apple seed into the dirt, in hopes that a big-ass apple tree would spring up. And you know what happened? NOTHING. Same deal when I tried burying a peach pit. What a load.

And I know you’re saying, “Well Drew, cultivating fruits and vegetables is a much more detailed process than what you imagined it would be like as a child.” To which I say: fuck that. I should be able to drop seeds on the ground and then have nature’s bounty magically spring up shortly thereafter. If I gotta spend hours on end rooting through the soil, only to have a fucking deer come around and gobble up everything (NOTE: we have deer), then I’m content to just be the guy who kills bad plants instead of nurturing the good ones.

Somewhat related: During the pandemic lockdown, my wife asked me to see if I could buy some tomato cages at the Home Depot. Guess who else had that idea in 2020? EVERYONE. I may as well have asked the Home Depot info desk if they sold flying carpets.

Paul:

A colleague (who I thought was a friend) recently sent an email to my boss complaining about something I'd done. I checked and he'd made a mistake. I had not neglected the thing he was complaining about, I'd done it. I replied to the email, but only to him. I pointed out that I'd completed the task. I didn't "reply all," but I really want to defend myself to my boss so they don't think I'd failed a task. But since my boss doesn't know I was copied on the original email, I didn't include her. What should I have done? Should I have ignored the fact that I was bcc’d and hit reply all? Should I have done nothing? Was replying to the sender the right thing to do? What's the protocol here?

CC the boss. Your colleague was a snake not just for snitching on you to your superior, but for BCCing you on it. That was their way of saying, “Look what I just did to you; fuck are you gonna do about it?” They’re daring you to cause a fuss, so cause one. You’ve earned that right.

Also, this is corporate America. If you don’t stick up for yourself, no one else will. So turn that shit around on your old “friend” and fuck ‘em up real good.

Brian:

Am I missing something, or can all the P4 conference commissioners blackball Notre Dame and then they don't reach the 10-game threshold to qualify? That would be the funniest shit ever.

In the initial news drop, there was nothing in the newly expanded CFP deal that mandated Notre Dame, still technically independent even if it has a loose affiliation with the ACC, be included in the bracket if it reaches X number of wins during any given season. But the old-boy network in college football remains firmly in place, which is why Playoff director Rich Clark made sure to give the Irish the proper amount of lip service after the announcement so that they could still feel all wanted and special, which is all Notre Dame football has ever wanted.

So I wouldn’t expect the committee to deliberately fuck over ND in future tournaments. If anything, this’ll help the Irish stay mildly relevant for years to come, because this new 24-team format is tailor-made to accommodate mediocre teams. Given that pretty much every team in the Top 25 right now is mediocre—you lost to unranked Auburn, Georgia; don’t pretend you’re all that special—you may as well pencil in a four-loss Irish team as the 20-seed every January.

I have no issue with playoff expansion, by the way. I’m old enough to remember the time when a bunch of pollsters and shitbags could arrange a Florida-FSU national championship game that was a rematch of a game that Florida had just lost. “College football has the most important regular season of any sport!” was always the biggest lie, so I have no interest in reverting back to the Bowl Alliance/BCS/Bowl Bongo Fiesta way of doing things.

Besides, my memories of the no-playoff era have a side benefit in the NFL-ication of college football. Even though the top 25 rankings don’t mean much anymore, my lizard brain still registers high ranking teams as super powerful and good. It doesn’t matter if Miami is a genuinely underwhelming football team. When I see that little “5” next to their name on the chyron, and they’re losing a game, my brain thinks that it’s a really big fucking deal. Pretending is fun!

Anon:

Recently, I heard that a former colleague's boss was late to work because he had to go to the police station to retrieve his phone, which he had lost when he stormed the field following Notre Dame's defeat of AP No. 1 Miami. For context, he is in his mid- to late-50s, neither he nor any of his children attended Notre Dame, and apparently this is not the first time in the last five years he has stormed a field This is... lunacy? Cringe? Psycho behavior? Acting out? In any event, I feel like we need to agree on certain rules for storming the field. At a minimum there has to be like an age max of 24, right?

Why? I don’t give a shit. I hope I feel spry enough at 50 to storm a field if a block party breaks out after any game I attend. Your former colleague's boss, possibly Dark Helmet, is a dink for being a random ND fan. But if he wants to get drunk and party after taking down the Canes, he’s free to be my guest. Democrats just swept the election, man. Now is the time for Americans to learn how to have fun again.

Adrian:

I just watched Something Wild by Jonathan Demme. First time I’ve seen it in almost 30 years. I had a blast! Tight story that moves, fun, colourful 80s vibe, and amazing performances. Ray Liotta and Melanie Griffith were incredible. Anyway, have you ever revisited something many years later that you just weren’t equipped to process at the time, and loved it the second time around?

Does Citizen Kane count? Because I put that movie on when I was a teenager, said, “This is boring and old,” and then stopped watching after five minutes. I finally watched it for the first time a few years ago (all the way through!) and was like, “Oh yeah, OK this is definitely one of the best films ever made.” Of course I wasn’t equipped to get that when I was a horny '90s lad. You need a brain in your head to recognize proper greatness.

By the way, I’ve never seen Something Wild, so I’d best get on that shit right away.

HALFTIME!

Todd:

Why is Lane Kiffin?

Because there’s no better exemplar for the NIL era than that shitbag. It’s almost impressive how Lane Kiffin, who burned out of the NFL almost instantly and then was chased out of Knoxville with Vols fans holding torches and pitchforks, has become the highest-profile head coach in all of college football. He’s great at sitting in your mom's living room and telling her that he’ll take good care of her boy. He’s great at bailing on any job he’s currently occupying to take an even shinier one. And he’s willing to openly do dirty shit just to get an edge on his peers, like when he attempted to roster ex-NFL players at LSU before this season. Lane Kiffin is a born liar with endless pizzazz, the way that all of the most successful college coaches are and have been. Nick Saban’s dour, process-oriented bullshit was successful enough to make you believe that he’d remade the very nature of his profession in own image. Lane Kiffin is proof that was never the case. Hustling you is the nature of his game, and of the game he presides over. That is why Lane Kiffin.

Joel:

One thing I'd like to see the NFL change are those ticky-tack plays where a ball carrier is tackled but fully lands on top of the tackler and is able to bounce back up without touching the ground and keep running. Here's an example from a CFB game. These non-tackles are complete bullshit to me. I understand that it would open up a huge can of worms to change what it means to be tackled (knee, elbow, butt, etc touching the ground), but it's like that old definition of art vs pornography: I know a tackle when I see it. Just seems wrong that they're able to carry on as if that didn't happen. Where do you stand?

All due respect, Joel: You go to hell. I don’t need any more rules of football opened up to further interpretation. More important, one of my favorite moments in any football game is the moment where only one person on the field knows what’s happening. When a ballcarrier keeps running because he knows he hasn’t hit the ground, or when a random player picks up a ball that only he knows is still live and starts running with it: That’s some of the most entertaining comedy that football has to offer. Take it from my cold dead hands, brother.

Jay:

Would you be in favor of the NFL instituting a new assist stat for offensive linemen (and I guess for any other player who does this) who push a ballcarrier over the goal line? To me it's kind of a shame that these important contributions aren't part of the records of players like Jackie Slater, Trent Williams, and other great linemen.

No. I get the instinct, but most successful tush pushes are just routine QB sneaks with more people near the ball. Also, the pushers of tush are usually tight ends, backs, or backup linemen. So tallying assists won’t tell you anything about the excellence of starting O-linemen, guys who terminally pride themselves on doing shit that never shows up on the stat sheet anyway.

Lastly, we have PFF rankings and other advanced metrics to assign quantitative value to such players. Will it help any of the best guards and tackles out there get into the Hall of Fame over some asshole QB with a single title to his resume? No, but I can’t make Hall voters smarter. Only striking them with a bolt of lightning can do that.

Sean:

Aside from the obvious national security implications, I wondered aloud to my wife if Jensen Huang’s wife Lori didn’t assume that her billionaire husband was cheating on her while on his exotic business trips. Not only did my wife disagree, but she was genuinely aghast at the suggestion. What do you think, Drew? That woman’s social circle had to be jammed with divorcees and adulterers. Are there billionaire wives who look around their gilded terrarium of excess and hedonism and truly think that their husband is the only one not acting like a horny fool? Are there tech barons who get orphan blood infusions but also keep it in their pants?

Everything that seems obvious to people on the outside is far less clear to you. So even if Lori Huang knew that all of her husband’s friends and colleagues were cads, she still could have easily convinced herself that her marriage was an exception. It’s just like Silicon Valley folks to consider themselves special, yeah? With all that in mind, it wouldn’t be shocking if Mrs. Huang really was naive to her husband’s betrayals.

Or they have an open relationship and fuck whoever they like. It’s a free country that way.

John:

What is the most common backhanded compliment doled out by sports broadcasters about mediocre players? My money's on 'speedster.’ 'Speedster' means 'runs fast but otherwise sucks.’

“Point guard” for a quarterback. Cleverish analysts have ditched “game manager,” because they know that everyone else knows that’s an epithet now. So Cris Collinsworth will hop on the mic and say to Mike Tirico, We talked to Mike McCarthy before the game and he said all he wants is for Aaron Rodgers to play point guard! Just get the ball to your playmakers and we’ll be good. Then Rodgers enters the game and throws the ball to the emptiest patch of grass 30 yards downfield.

Also, beware of “physical specimen.” A physical specimen is an athlete bigger and stronger compared to their peers but has the jump shot of an 80-year-old in a wheelchair.

Scott:

Talking to my kid about Creed, I reminded him it was the boxing movie with "Michael Jordan". He said, "You mean Michael B. Jordan." At what point, if ever, will we all be comfortable referring to Michael Jordan, the actor, without the "B."?

Never. He’s Michael B. Jordan on the marquee, so that’s what he’ll always be to the general public. Same as how no one ever called Michael J. Fox, whose middle name is Andrew, Michael Fox. Stage names have incredible sticking power like that.

By the way, I only learned last week that Michael B. Jordan was directing himself in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, one of the all-time great horny heist movies. And the love interest is Adria Arjona! I don’t give a shit if it’s reheated leftovers, I’m watching the shit out of that thing. God bless the YouTube algorithm for keeping me up to date on all the latest trailers.

Manu (not Ginobili):

A few years ago, I got gifted a small black cooler with an unnamed corporate logo as a gift for closing a deal with a new vendor. Never thought much of it and never used it much either. In my new job, however, I eat a packed lunch every day, so I started using the hell out of that cooler. It’s been with me every day for a year or so. Have you ever been gifted something that at first glance that you had no use for but suddenly find yourself using significantly more than you ever thought you would? That stupid little cooler is such a big part of my life now it’s kind of crazy.

This is why travel mugs are the perfect corporate swag. For years and years, I used a travel mug I got free from Apptix, an old ad agency client. I had no idea what Apptix did when I was working on that account, and apparently neither did they, because apptix.com is now a dead link. But I used the shit out of that mug on road trips … until I got a different free travel mug from Michigan Tech University after they made The Postmortal their freshman year common read a while back. Huge upgrade over the stupid Apptix mug, AND it reminds me that I’m a distinguished man of letters. Kick-ass all around.

Also, the number of free T-shirts I’ve used as gym clothing would not surprise you. But shirts aren’t as much fun as drinking too much coffee.

Mark:

Here I am, a Ravens fan, enduring one of the shittiest seasons of the past decade and every time Jesse Minter speaks all I see is Football Nate Bargatze. How has this not come up before? How is this not discussed more? Have we seen them in the same room? We have not. Validate this theory for me please!

I’m sure the comparison has already been made on the social media app of your choosing. The good news is that I don’t think you’ll have to worry about seeing Minter on the Ravens’ sideline much longer. He’s a nothing coach.

Email of the week!

Eric:

A couple years ago, on a visit to my in-laws, my daughter (then 7) and my niece (then 5) were off playing somewhere else in the house for the afternoon. Not paying any attention to them at all, I got up from whatever I was doing to go pee. I opened the door of the first floor powder room to discover both of them in there, along with a terrible odor. I’m immediately posed the question by my niece, and in a tone of an absolute maniac, “DO YOU WANT TO TRY THE POOP SOUP?” I didn’t need to ask a follow up question; my brain immediately deduced (de-deuced?) what they were up to. I asked them how long they had been hanging out in the powder room taking dumps. They explained they were playing restaurant in the basement originally, but it became time for dessert and they both had to poop, so they took turns pooping into the same commode and then wiping without flushing the toilet. Worse, my niece (who is a prolific pooper), said she was able to go three times and that the soup was finally ready. Best estimate is they were in there for a good half hour just shitting and wiping and giggling and repeating the process. I’d include the recipe for you here but it’s essentially just feces and Charmin, urine to taste.

Yummy!