Time for your weekly edition of the Defector Funbag. Got something on your mind? Email the Funbag. You can also read Drew over at SFGATE, and buy Drew’s books while you’re at it. Today, we're talking about hockey, Brock Purdy, the persistence of jam bands, and more.

Happy Thanksgiving week, everybody! I hope you get where you need to go. Now for your letters:

Bryan:

What are your thoughts on the ubiquity of people thinking that it’s okay to wear AirPods in public at all times, especially while on the job? I’ve seen direct customer salespeople, car dealership employees, and even people on dates out to dinner wearing at least one of them. To me it seems like you’re only half present in the situation and it turns me off from wanting to interact with you.

Can you please scream this at my children? Because those little bastards always have their AirPods in. So if I ask them, “Hey, do you have practice after school?” there’s only a 30 percent chance they’ll actually hear what I said. Then I have to get out of my chair (jail!) and tap them on the shoulder to ask a second time. And even then, they still might be listening to their AirPod shit (JAIL FOREVER!). Basic human interaction should not be this difficult, especially when you’re literally in the same room with a person.

The advent of noise-canceling headphones has, in tandem with smartphones, made it so that people can fully isolate themselves from the immediate world, at all times. I don’t need to tell you the corrosive effect this has on society, because you’re living through the consequences of that. No one has to listen to anybody, so no one does. That leaves Americans lonelier, angrier, and stupider. Your intelligence, not to mention your personality, is greatly informed by all of the outside stimuli that you absorb on a daily basis. Even little shit, like hearing an ATM bleep and whirr when you take out some money, has value for how you think about the world around you. Shut it all out and you’ll spend all day, every day, up your own ass. So yeah, I’d call that a turnoff.

Also if I go out on a date with you and you’ve got AirPods in, I ain’t takin’ you home for the night.

Adam:

My boys (two and five) love hockey, specifically the goals and the fights. They absolutely freakout when two guys throw haymakers on the ice. I told my neighbor, and he said they should watch UFC. I recoiled because for some reason, I think fights are somehow quaint in hockey but the UFC is repulsive. Am I a hypocrite? Should I tamp down on my boys’ ice rink bloodlust?

No. That’s just old-time hukky! Also, fighting is not the sum of hockey. There’s an actual game to be played amidst all that delightful goonery. That makes it a breed apart from UFC, where the fighting is the sport. Also, NHL players are unionized and paid well, so they actually get something for their suffering. UFC fighters, on the other hand, get five bucks and an AutoZone coupon before Dana White knocks them off the dais so that he can be in the center of the post-fight photo opportunity.

So you’re not a hypocrite for being disgusted by MMA but not by hockey. There’s selective ignorance at work here, given that concussions fuck up hockey players almost as much as they fuck up combat sports participants and football players. But the aesthetics, which is all that Americans like me really care about, are noticeably different. Hockey is fun to watch … stop reading here if you’re a UFC fan … while MMA is fucking boring. That’s the thing that really turns me off, and I can just say, “I object to this sport for its depravity” to burnish my liberal cred as a little bonus for not watching. You can get away with bloodsport if you stage it with some flair. Ask the McMahon family.

John:

How the fuck does Slow Horses get away with only having six episodes a season?

If you’re dying for more episodes of that show, that means they’re doing it right. I wish there was a new episode of Slow Horses on every night, 365 days a year. But you can’t produce that many episodes without having quality control fall into a crevasse. That’s why broadcast networks are so horny for procedurals. It’s easier to produce 22 episodes of television a year when every episode is structured the exact same way. But if you’re aiming to tell a deeper story than that, one that is not a half-hour comedy, that’s WAY too many episodes. To fill that much airtime, you’d have to cook up a zillion annoying subplots that take viewers away from the heart of the show.

That’s why, before streaming, BBC shows were usually superior to their American counterparts. Every season of a BBC drama is no more than, what, a dozen episodes? Usually even less than that. That meant that writers could pack more good stuff into every hour. Broadcast network TV shows in America, by contrast, are padded like a motherfucker. Why do you think every episode of Law & Chicago: ATF contains a montage set to a Snow Patrol song? It’s all filler. That’s become clearer ever since the dawn of prestige television. Savvy audiences understand that shorter seasons make for better viewing. If that means we only get six episodes of Slow Horses a season instead of 30, it’s well worth the trade-off. I’d prefer the best show on TV remain that way. Also, I don’t want Gary Oldman so overloaded by the production schedule that he bails on the gig and they have to replace him with, like, Josh Duhamel.

Besides, Slow Horses returns without fail every year. Like The Pitt, it’s never on hiatus for very long. Certain prestige shows go on hiatus forever—that’s you, Severance—but the ones that manage your expectations deserve your gratitude.

John:

Do you think Christian Bale should be nominated for an Academy Award for playing Al Davis in Madden? I know Madden isn’t really a movie, per se. But you have to admit that Christian Bale nailed it.

I’m sure he did, but there’s still zero chance I watch that movie. You can’t make a decent movie about the NFL, or the people in it, if the NFL is involved in its production. And thanks to rights holding and IP laws, the NFL won’t let anyone make an unauthorized movie or show about what this league, this sport, and these people are REALLY like. Shit, they wouldn’t let ESPN make Playmakers, and that show didn’t even use real team names!

So even though that Madden movie has a bunch of talented people above the line, none of them were ever going to be allowed to create something interesting. They were hired to make a fucking ad. Anything good in that ad, including Christian Bale doing fun Christian Bale things, isn’t going to fundamentally alter what I’m looking at.

Besides, that guy already has an Oscar. And for a sports movie! I’m OK to sit out his Al Davis impression.

Ben:

I worked second shift in the winter at a company in the northeast several years ago. The company was big on safety for its employees, including having 5 mph speed limits in the parking lots, especially at night. This didn't stop multiple shitbags from running thru those lots at 20-30 mph, which led to management announcing they'd REALLY like it if you were outside and noticed some jackwagon bombing thru the lot to report the car info. This led to a lady standing near me to mutter, "And be a SNITCH!?" I immediately turned on her and said, "Excuse me, but I'd rather NOT be run down by your asshole friend just because you refused to turn them in." Had a quaint chat with management about my remarks, which I refused to apologize for. The lady was no longer working second shift a week later, so I suppose I won. Was I right to go off on her?

You were a little catty about it (I can see myself receiving your same admonishment and telling my wife after the fact, “Can you believe the nerve of that uppity prick?”), but you weren’t wrong. I normally support snitches getting stitches, but not in this instance. At the preschool my wife used to teach at, parents would also tear through the lot. They’d even honk if the person in front of them in the pickup line was going to slow. At a preschool, man! With tiny-ass kids running around! Truly, what’s the goddamn rush?

Same principle applies for Ben’s situation above. It’s a fucking parking lot. Doing 35 in the middle of it will only cost you time, not save it. And yet people speed anyway, even if they get an email blast from the boss telling them to stop. Those cowboys still feel entitled to drive how they like, so here’s an instance where you practically HAVE to get in their face to get them to listen. Make them take their AirPods out when you do.

Josh:

Will there always be jam bands? There will always be talented musicians that get together to jam, but I mean "jam band" as a genre of music. Will there always be bands inspired by the Grateful Dead? Forty-three years into life and I haven't figured out the appeal.

There will. As long as weed exists, and as long as there are music festivals that need undercard bands that can fill two hours on stage, there will be jam bands. You don’t have to like them, of course. You don’t have to like a lot of things.

I don’t care for jam bands. I’ve hated them since I was a tween, in fact. Hated them on principle, weirdly. I hated the music, I hated the fans, I hated the scene. Somehow I believed that these bands represented everything I personally stood against, which is overdoing it. I’m more forgiving now. A few years ago, we were hanging on the beach and some group nearby was playing the Dead on their wireless speaker. And you know what? I didn’t roid out. I actually enjoyed hearing that music in the distant background. It was nice and chill. I’ve said this elsewhere, but some music is just a vibe. It may not be your favorite thing, but it fits a certain time and place. That afternoon on the beach was just right for listening to the Dead, and I now get that.

Just don’t expect me to start collecting Dick’s Picks cassettes, or doing any of that other insane hippie shit.

Jeff:

I'm watching Georgia v. South Carolina and the Georgia punter just made a great fake punt onside kick play. The announcers wasted no time in alerting the audience that Pat McAfee did that once in the NFL. Fuck’s sake guys, I do not care! There have been many other college games this season where one of the announcers name-dropped McAfee, or said something along the lines of, "Woah somebody call Pat McAfee!" I’ve never seen anything like this. I watch a lot of hockey, but it’s not like they ever say, "Hoo boy somebody call Don Cherry!" even when he was still on the air. I know I'm preaching to the choir, but at the very least, can the folks at ESPN agree to not mention that asshole when he's not even there? I'm pretty sure this is only an ESPN/ABC issue too.

Of course it’s strictly an ESPN/ABC issue. They’re the ones paying McAfee all that money to be a professional moron, so they’ve directed the rest of their on-air talent to mention Football Poochie at any open opportunity. That asshole is a living exemplar of the sunk cost fallacy. I hope he crashes his speedboat.

HALFTIME!

Ben:

You have mentioned taking your dog Carter out on walks thru the neighborhood so he can piss and shit. This is confusing to me because you have a backyard that could be fenced in for him, right?

Our backyard isn’t fenced in, so in theory our dog could run away or be eaten by a fox if we let him out there on his own. A dog has to also WANT to go out on their own, and not every dog is so willing. I’m not sure if this is dictated by breed, or if a dog is a rescue or not, but certain dogs (like Carter) have no interest in going outside without company. I suppose I should be grateful that my dog compels me to get off my ass and step out into the fresh air on a routine basis. But sometimes there’s a game on, know what I mean?

Adam:

Canonically, Austin Powers would have been friends with Epstein, right?

Oh, without a doubt. I read a bunch of music bios this year, and pretty much every notable man from the '60s and '70s was into underaged girls. Iggy Pop should probably be in prison right now.

On a slightly different note, I’ve been thinking about it for a while and I’m ready to say that the first Austin Powers is legitimately one of the greatest movies ever made. Debate that as you see fit.

Christopher:

How did the entire league totally shit the bed on Brock Purdy in the 2022 draft, especially when he led the Big 12 in yards and completion percentage?

His size and his arm strength. NFL scouts have relatively set parameters for that kind of shit. If you’re too small (Purdy is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, but isn’t the most jacked fella in the world), or you don’t have the arm strength to make certain throws that are part of every team’s playbook, you’ll get written off without much thought. Purdy makes those parameters looks arbitrary and stupid, but they’re not. Go ahead and check out the list of seventh-round QBs drafted since 2000. Apart from Purdy, the best of them is Ryan Fitzpatrick. The rest of them either busted out of the league right away, or spent their careers as emergency types (Trevor Siemian). In other words, the data tells us that these scouts are right much more often than they’re wrong. And your college stats mean jack shit. After all, Kliff Kingsbury put up great numbers when he was a QB at Texas Tech, and that dude can’t even coach.

This makes Purdy, like Tom Brady, an exception to the rule. But holy shit, what an exception. My team, the Vikings, came into Sunday night off three straight games where their defense had blunted the impact of three of the best QBs in the sport: Jared Goff, Josh Allen, and Jordan Love. Those guys had to claw for yardage against Brian Flores’s defense. Then Brock Purdy faced that same defense and made scoring touchdowns against them look like the easiest thing in the world to do. Oh, you’re crowding the line and having five-plus guys come on every snap? Whatever. I’ll just spot the soft spots in your zone coverage in less than two seconds and toss it to Mike Evans for 30 yards. I was blown away. That dude is a terror.

I don’t believe that there are dozens of other lowly regarded college passers who could be just like Brock Purdy, because history just doesn’t bear it out. Some guys defy the numbers, and you’ll never know which guy it’ll be until he does. The 49ers just happened to get lucky when they drafted Brock Purdy. But they know what they’ve lucked into, and unfortunately for me, I now know it too.

Pete:

I teach a world history section in my class and yesterday, The Odyssey became available on streaming. I timed it to be finishing our Ancient Greece unit this week, so we could watch the movie. An assistant principal pressed me yesterday about, "the value of this particular source, when we are focused on SAT prep and scores." I do have SAT-style questions for them to answer after each viewing day, so I was set there. But why should I have to explain the scholastic value of The Odyssey?

Because your dipshit boss wants you to teach to the test. Even if you tell them, “Yeah, there’s stuff in this movie that’ll be germane to their SAT scores,” they won’t buy it, because it’s not something they can justify to their boss. So here’s what I propose you do. Send this assistant principal a cake as a holiday gift. And then, when they bring the cake home to enjoy it, you burst OUT of that cake, taking the assistant principal by surprise. Not only by surprise, but totally unarmed! Then you run a sword through them and burn their house down. Put THAT in your SAT prep packet, fuckball!

Ben:

Watched Citizen Kane and The Godfather and was delighted with the scenes where characters Kane and Connie wreck the fuck out of various rooms, Kane's wife's room and the kitchen/dining room in Connie's apartment respectively. Oddly I feel NO delight watching a YouTube video of some shitbag in a Cowboys jersey wrecking his living room because none of his parlays came thru. Do you have the same sense of delight watching scenes in movies like this, or am I some sort of pervert?

Of course I do. Who hasn’t wanted to trash a room just for the hell of it? I actually went to an anger room in Dallas, Texas, where you pay money and they let you break all of the shit you like. And lemme tell you: hucking dinner plates at a concrete wall and watching them explode on impact is the BEST. Every other part of the anger room experience was less cathartic; do you how draining it is to beat the shit out of a couch with an aluminum baseball bat? But destroying glasses and tableware is not only easy, but a pure adrenaline rush.

I get that same kind of rush watching character trash the place in a movie or TV show. That’s because it’s fiction. I’m lost in the story, but subconsciously I know that I’m watching an actor, and that they’re destroying a fabricated set. It’s all pretend and, in the case of The Godfather and Citizen Kane, truly elite pretending. That’s different than watching a real person online destroy a real place. I’ve never laid waste to my own house, or anyone else’s house. This is because I am sane. I’m satisfied with just my urges, and with whatever outlet lets me live out that fantasy within safe (and affordable) boundaries. But some Todd online who gets a bad beat and then takes it out on his sad bachelor pad? No. Fuck that guy and his couch.

Daniel:

As we hopefully gear up for another push for DC statehood, is there any chance we can get people to stop referring to every perceived bad political concept as emanating from “Washington”? I have felt this way for a while, but my father just wrote a blog post about it that inspired me. I get that the proximity to the power here means a certain amount of being lumped in with politics. But, to my mind, it’s one you don’t really hear in nearby/ally countries where decisions are made in, say, Mexico City, or Ottawa, or even London (I have heard plenty about 10 Downing St., which makes more sense). Certain other authoritarian capitals do seem to buck this trend (like Moscow and Beijing), which also feels telling. Vilifying the city just dehumanizes the 700k people here who already don’t get representation and are already under assault by charlatans in Congress and the WH who have no actual interest in making DC safe or beautiful. Rant over, Free DC!

This is a good rant. It behooves a lot of people, even well-intentioned ones, to depict D.C. as some isolated lair where all of the BIG GUBMINT cabal members plot and scheme against everyone else. It’s a convenient way to denigrate whichever party happens to be in power at the time. But it elides the fact that D.C. is, you know, an actual city: home to hundreds of thousands of normal people who do shit that people in every other city do—teachers, doctors, businesspeople, mechanics, restaurateurs, blah blah blah. These are people who have nothing to do with whatever fuckery is going on inside the Capitol. They just want a goddamn Congressional rep.

And a lot of our worst D.C. operatives don’t even live inside the district! They live in places like suburban Maryland (that’s you, John Bolton) or in Northern Virginia, both of which have representation in back in D.C. proper. So give D.C. all the love you can.

Email of the week!

Charles:

With all the talk about Lane Kiffin lately, I’m regretfully reminded of my freshman year at USC in 2011. I was a horribly self-righteous teetotaler back then, though that didn't stop me from chasing the full dumbass college kid experience. Kiffin had just led us to a bowl-ineligible 8–5 season, and a month earlier we’d gotten our asses kicked by an unranked Arizona State. Naturally, optimism was at an all-time high. When No. 4 Stanford came to the Coliseum for a late-October night game, I took a black Sharpie and wrote "Stiff for Kiff" across my bare chest. I left my shirt at home entirely, figuring LA weather and the sheer heat of Kiffin and Matt Barkley winning would keep me warm. Four-plus hours and three overtimes later (still the longest game in USC history), we lost, and I walked back to my dorm stone-cold sober, freezing, and decidedly not stiff for Kiff.

That'll learn ya.