After the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in March 2022, team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam hopped on Zoom for an awkward press conference. They couldn’t simply cop to willfully ignoring the numerous credible allegations that Watson had sexually assaulted or harassed massage therapists. The Haslams ran a disastrous organization long in need of a franchise quarterback, and they had just acquired him for three first-round picks, two fourth-round picks, and a third-round pick, in what many have called the worst trade in NFL history. It sounds pretty disgusting when you put it like that, so the owners equivocated and attempted to justify it.

"I think it is important for you to understand how seriously we took this whole process," Jimmy Haslam said. "Dee and I both have close friends who have been victims—men and women—of sexual abuse. We have seen up close the impact it has had on their lives, both short and long term. It is something we take very, very seriously. [...] I know we can both say, as can others in our organization, that we put more time, more thought, more effort, talked to more people and did more research on this decision by far than any other decision we have made with the Cleveland Browns. It is not something we took lightly. It is something we took very seriously, and we feel comfortable with the process we have been through."

The two co-owners would use the word "comfortable" more than a dozen times during the press conference, which is notably a very different word than "confident" or "ecstatic." The Haslams were comfortable with the process, with Watson as a person, with trading that pile of draft picks to Houston, and with handing Watson a $230 million contract that was guaranteed at signing. They were also comfortable with the legal system’s ability to handle the matter.

But not everyone would be as comfortable with the move, they acknowledged. Nor was their family entirely comfortable the whole time.

"I just want to say this has been a really hard and difficult journey for us and for our family," Dee Haslam said. "We spent a lot of time and a lot of evenings spending time with our daughters and working through this as a family. I have to tell you, it was really hard. We had to really work hard to get comfortable with the decision. We knew going into this that this could be really hard on individuals and could trigger emotions from individuals who have been through sexual abuse. I just have to tell you, our compassion for those individuals is really deep. We know how hard this has been on them."

"I can't speak for Dee, but I know personally, this has raised my awareness on the issue of sexual abuse, and it is something that we will pay a lot more attention to going forward," Jimmy Haslam added.

This syntactic tic was notable, mostly because victims of sexual assault and abuse—generally and specifically—were decidedly uncomfortable despite the Haslams' professed awareness.

"It's just like a big screw-you," Ashley Solis, one of the licensed massage therapists who sued Watson, said on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel that year. "That's what it feels like. That we don't care. He can run and throw, and that's what we care about."

Similar feelings of unease or outright disgust turned the news into a call to support local organizations: More than 2,000 new donors gave over $100,000 combined to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center in 2022 in the weeks after the trade, with many contributing $22 in solidarity with the 22 women who had at the time accused Watson of sexual misconduct. The quarterback would be named in a total of 27 lawsuits, with the majority of them eventually settled and the final two dismissed in February 2026.

In a contractual act of contrition, the NFL and the Browns promised to do their own philanthropic part as well. The NFL and NFLPA announced Watson’s punishment in August 2022: an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. That money would be combined with $1 million from the league and another $1 million from the Browns into a $7 million fund that would support non-profits that "educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes," per a league statement. But did that money ever make it to those causes?

An October report from David Covucci, who runs the FOIAball newsletter, showed that progress on that front remains frustratingly slow and incomplete: Tax filings for the NFL Foundation revealed just $2.3 million in donations to organizations matching those descriptions during that period. The league acknowledged it was still in the process of dispersing funds, but also admitted that part of that money had been used for internal "anti-harassment education and training programs across the league," instead of being directed to external organizations.

The NFL also disclosed that the Browns retained control of the team's $1 million pot. A Browns spokesperson confirmed to Defector that it has not yet fulfilled its promise, only donating around $500,000 since 2022 to nonprofit organizations that educate young people about healthy relationships and support survivors of abuse.

"We've long supported organizations that work in this space across Northeast Ohio, but our most recent efforts began with microgrants to organizations like One Love and Canopy. We’ve learned a great deal from them, and our commitment and partnerships have grown ever since," the team spokesperson said, adding that the team expects donations will exceed $1 million by the end of 2027. By that time, it is more than likely that Watson, who has ranked as one of the worst QBs in the NFL since his return to the field, will already have departed the team following the conclusion of his restructured five-year contract.

"I'm not surprised at all," Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represented most of the women in their lawsuits against Watson, told Defector of the delayed delivery of the donations.

Days after the announcement of Watson's discipline in August 2022, the Haslams again spoke, this time at a training camp press conference. They brushed off questions about the $1 million pledge from the franchise, saying it wasn’t part and parcel of the discipline negotiated by the league and players' union, but something they would have done anyway given their involvement in Cleveland's civic life. "I just want to clarify, the negotiations were between the players union and the NFL," Jimmy Haslam said. "We are a bystander."

Dee likewise seemed ready to move onto the bigger picture.

"I think there's just a huge opportunity to talk about the major issues in our country in this area, such as sex trafficking, massage parlor abuse," she said. "So, we can continue to talk about Deshaun, or we can talk about the major issues our country faces and make a difference."

Vince Grzegorek/Defector

So what happened in the ensuing four years, besides Watson proving to be one of the most disliked and ineffectual players in franchise history?

Well, for starters, Dee Haslam hasn’t publicly mentioned sex trafficking or massage parlor abuse again, not even when presented with a golden opportunity this past August, when San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York was arrested for solicitation in Ohio. To be fair, she and Jimmy were so disgusted with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after he was caught in 2019 in a wide-ranging human trafficking investigation, and charged with soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor, that they dumped piles of money into the PAC supporting his son Josh Kraft’s failed Boston mayoral bid in 2025.

The Haslams, billionaires many times over, can certainly afford to hold up their end. The family isn’t exactly shy when it comes to giving away cash. Just this year, they made a $130 million pledge to the University of Tennessee, $10 million to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, $2.9 million to the West Side Market in Cleveland, $25 million to the Cleveland Clinic, and $12.5 million to University Hospitals in Northeast Ohio. The family’s foundation regularly hands out millions—sometimes upward of $20 million a year. More than half of their giving since becoming the Browns owners has been dedicated to education, mainly to organizations that support charter schools and voucher expansion, according to Signal Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns Foundation itself gives out around $3 million per year, and the team’s Browns Give Back community engagement department hands out its share annually.

Then there are the political contributions, which the Haslams use predominantly to support Republicans, with rare exceptions for Ohio Statehouse Democrats. Those state politicians have proved expediently useful during the Haslams' push to secure $600 million in taxpayer funding for a new $2.4 billion dome in the Cleveland suburb of Brook Park.

When it comes to the character of politicians supported with big checks, fundraisers, and connections, there appear to be limits to Jimmy Haslam’s elevated awareness about sexual assault and spousal violence. In the most recent election cycle, the Haslams donated to Congressman Max Miller, the subject of abuse allegations from both his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend; Vivek Ramaswamy, who targeted Democratic candidate Amy Acton with an odious attack ad from her estranged mother, whom Acton has said protected her stepfather after he was indicted for raping Acton as a child; and Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, whose campaign faith coalition included two pastors from Living Word Church, recently in the news after three elders were sentenced to prison for sexually abusing children. (Miller, Ramaswamy, and Rogers all lost in their elections earlier this month.)

Watson’s own charitable foundation, for those curious, was founded in 2019 and doled out roughly $83,000 in 2025, most recently to recipients including the Cleveland Browns Foundation, the University of Houston, the Salvation Army, and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, according to tax filings. The foundation's website is now dead, possibly because the domain wasn’t renewed earlier this year; for months it redirected to a slop-heavy AI online casino site, and now displays a more prosaic error message. The foundation’s Instagram account, the last remaining vestige of its online presence, hasn’t been updated since this past Thanksgiving. Defector reached out to the foundation for comment, but never heard back.

Meanwhile, Browns fans are still wrestling with No. 4 being their favorite team’s quarterback. Moral compasses have been recalibrated; personal ethics have run up against fandom, familial legacies, loyalties, and the pleasure of watching grown men in familiar laundry running around with a ball. Four years later, fans need to consult with Auntie Anne to solve the mental pretzel problem of rooting for Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland Browns.

"I think [the Haslams] underestimated how it was going to be received," Aaron Goldhammer, the longtime cohost of ESPN 850 WKNR’s morning show in Cleveland, told me. "They thought [Watson] was going to come in here and just set the world on fire. And in sports, generally, there are people that are accused of all kinds of things. But when they get out on the field and play great, people have really short memories. What they didn’t do a good job of measuring was: What is the worst-case scenario here? What happens if he comes in and gets hurt or doesn’t play well, or both? What’s going to happen if he does a bunch of interviews and just refuses to take any accountability or responsibility? None of that has served them or Deshaun well.

"That being said, they’re the ones who signed up for this. It put the fan base in an incredibly difficult position, and I don’t think they did a good enough job of considering that. They were just desperate for a franchise quarterback. Be damned the draft picks, the contract, and the public relations consequences."

The Haslams aren’t hurting from whatever damage has been done through that heedlessness. They’ve moved past the Pilot Flying J rebate scandal, and they’re already moving past Watson. They have a duffel bag of public subsidies ready in tow for the 20-minute drive down the road to a spiffy new stadium and an infinitely appreciating franchise value. The only real downside for the family is not that they installed Watson as the face of the team, but that he’s played so poorly.

Browns fans will largely forgive, forget, or ignore it all, congenitally unable to pull themselves away from the hometown team. NFL commentators will dutifully deploy a Watson redemption narrative that makes it sound like he’s triumphantly returning from a bout of food poisoning, at least when he plays well enough to justify it. And when Jimmy and Dee are dead and gone, there will still be Whitney Haslam Johnson, one of the daughters who signed off on the Watson deal, ready to pay more lip service again down the road as needed. It’s folly to look to the Haslams to fulfill their promises or lead conversations on the major issues facing the nation. They’re far too comfortable to do that.