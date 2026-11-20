Al Davis's afterlife is difficult enough to imagine under any circumstances, but it takes an exceptionally grisly imagination to make him a character in a Hallmark movie written in an hour by a seventh grader.

And to add imaginary insult to conceptual injury, Davis has been made into a supporting character in a Hallmark movie written in an hour by a seventh grader. The actual film is not made by Hallmark, where superficiality is raised to raison d'etre and plotting and dialogue are upstaged by tinsel and presents strewn about the town gazebo, but by Amazon. Less explicably, it is co-written and directed by David O. Russell, and not a middle schooler on a deadline. It is called Madden and is about John Madden, mostly, and most of what Christian Bale does as Al Davis amounts to reacting to things that Nicolas Cage, as John Madden, does. It's a romcom without the rom and precious little com. Now that's making hell relatable to us all.

As you may have already heard, Madden is galactically bad. It's a movie about a man far too large for the biopic genre, maybe even two such men if you want to raise Davis to Madden's cultural stature, and that's its essential problem. There is a lot of competition, there, but "fundamentally should not exist" is hard to top as problems go. It's also a movie released around the holidays, when movie IQs are lowered by a good 25 points by the mere act of their being released to a national audience preparing for its own annual festive stupefaction.

Not that Madden had much of a chance, to be honest. It was the wrong vehicle for the wrong actors, conceived, written, and crafted by the wrong writer/director, performed too hastily and too broadly by too many people who ought to have known better. But it wasn't a fair fight, like we said. Making a half-prestige streaming biopic about John Madden wasn't ever going to work because he was too big for the vehicle.

The facts of his life alone seem implausible: Madden got the job in an odd way, as a child-coach who happened to be in the building when John Rauch got snippy with Davis and resigned despite going 12-2. The movie doesn't really start there—that was 1969, for you pedants—but in 1975, when the Raiders' habit of losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs was already an established meme. Madden's silhouette throughout his tenure and beyond was that of a family-sized laundry bag, far more even than Cage's combination of weight gain and prosthetics suggest, but he only took on the role of cuddly over-emoting Everyman when his coaching career was done in 1980. When the two worked together, Madden was the logical extension of the sociopathic addiction to football victories that drove Davis; he got away with his willingness to tell Davis to shove things in delicate places when Davis had orders Madden would not follow because he was so good at the job. Madden's conviction re: Ken Stabler was the stuff of legend, only it was also true. It bought him a level of respect Davis offered to zero other people. An interesting movie could conceivably be made about that relationship, but Madden is not it. Based on the product before us now, it doesn't even try.

The same could be said for Davis, who for all his myriad faults was never a supporting character. His attitude toward the wealthy and powerful was to assess What does that guy have that I want and can take? That's how he got control of the Raiders, despite having no money. After that, he moved easily to Well, if I can't take it, I'll just refuse to acknowledge that any other authority applies to me. That's how he treated the league office, and how he moved his team the first two times, to and then from Los Angeles.

They both lived too many lives for a movie in which their characters are slammed together with funhouse mallets until the story plays like an unsettling romantic comedy with them as the lead couple. That sounds much more interesting than it actually is; please refer to the earlier reference to hell to provide a more comprehensible framework.

The story, not that you need it summarized here, is summarized here, and requires skipping over the things that formed their relationship. They eventually won a Super Bowl together, in 1976, but the job was largely eating Madden's insides and so he retired two seasons later; it's painted here almost as a romantic breakup, though the reality was somewhat more acidic. Madden got a TV job shortly thereafter—he was just 42 when he coached his last game in 1978 and was elevated to the broadcast booth a year later, and remains the man credited with the insight that being a football coach can only work for a decade before it starts corroding the soul—and wasn't very good at it until he was allowed to be his truest self.

At that point, Madden became the living embodiment of the Good-Natured American Everyman, with the beer, hardware, and athlete's foot remedy sponsorships to prove it, and also an eponymous video game that would make him nine-figure rich. Madden races through that part in what seemed like five minutes, a rarity in a movie that's otherwise paced like melting ice. That bit also requires the reduction of his broadcast partner Pat Summerall into a snotty ex-player and mic jockey who turns into a guffawing dope when exposed to Madden's charms, which wasn't how that happened, either. More to the point, and closer to what doesn't work about Madden, the invention is less interesting than the reality. In all, the movie essentially covers roughly the 30 years from the middle point of his head coaching career to the emergence of the video game as a triumphant bit of American bric-a-brac in the mid-'90s, with a brief side trip for Davis's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

The real Davis, for his part, remained the Leon Trotsky of sports owners until his senescence, fighting his bosses for operational control of the team and then the league for not letting him have whatever he wanted whenever he wanted them. That too was a drive-by plot point; it wasn't in the movie because the movie wasn't called Davis. Madden the man was lovably driven, and seemed even more so thanks to Davis's essential lack of lovability, but the relationship painted here makes both men seem far smaller than they actually were. Their partnership was equal parts shared goals and radical methodologies toward reaching those goals, but they were different in crucial ways. Think of Madden worrying about and caring for New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed against the Raiders after a fierce but clean (at the time) hit by Jack Tatum while Davis filed it all under the general "fuck him, he's not one of ours" file. That was touched on in the movie as proof of their divergent life philosophies but insufficiently, because again, the movie wasn't called Stingley.

Madden and Davis were both main characters and massive ones, in short, and Madden is reduced to a buddy movie with two unconvincing leads, with some of that absurd Hallmark energy incorporated for added cringe. Even elevating Madden's wife Virginia (Kathryn Hahn) as de facto narrator doesn't alter that basic truth.

The concept, as unworkable as it probably always was, is not helped by the splashy casting of Cage and Bale as Madden and Davis. These are not understated performers, and they do not give understated performances. The phrase "scenery chewing" should by now be adjusted to include regular royalty payments to Cage and Bale, though in fairness, the writing would have felled anyone. Madden and Davis's extremely famous voices could be attempted—and they are, in these cases poorly—and their mannerisms could be mimicked, and their looks approximated (better in Bale's case than Cage's, who played Madden as lummox), but none of it quite scans as either Madden or Davis. It's not a matter of the impersonations not being good so much as it is the outlines not being filled in. Blame the hasty and mangled script for that, but neither of them could sell the project.

This wasn't meant to be cutting-edge anything, anyway. That casting doesn't work for the same reason David O. Russell saw reason to cast John Mulaney and Shane Gillis as the EA Sports guy (name not important) and Madden's neighbor who worked for the EA guy (nope, can't care about that either), respectively. Both are fine, but also seem to be there primarily so people who might not otherwise pay attention could say, "Oh, that guy looks vaguely familiar."

The failure here wasn't in the final product as much as it was the initial idea. It was too much story from the get-go—too much story twice, when you elevate Davis' impact in America's most popular sport (football) to Madden's level in America's most popular pastime (culture that fits in your hand). All of which meant that the only way the film could go was to lean into caricature, and which unhelpfully is also the lens through which football fans viewed both Madden and Davis for the better part of five decades. There have been no owners in any sport quite as massive as Davis, and no coach-turned-entrepreneur approaches Madden either; Nick Saban is a distant second, and "distant" barely covers the gap.

Madden can be marked as a disappointment only if you thought that two mostly disparate stories spanning a half-century of football history could be cleanly shrunk down to 110 minutes, and reassembled coherently if given a sufficiently generous wig budget. The project seems too ambitious on principle, and the stunt-ish casting makes it seem more like old-fashioned folly. If you watch it, you will realize that its real achievement was to make both stories and both men seem entirely trivial. In the grand scheme of the universe, this is true of both of them, and you as the audience, and your author on general principle.

Fret not, though. You don't have to watch it and feel like you missed anything. It's late November, and so Lacey Chabert has something coming up shortly. She always does. That movie, whatever it's called—you can count on the word Christmas being the title, and try a parlay with the word "mistletoe" if you're feeling froggy—will surely be more economically told, and involve less jarring prostheses. It will also be roughly as illuminating on what made John Madden and Al Davis tick, both individually and as a unit, as Madden.