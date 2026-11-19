Drew Magary’s Thursday Afternoon NFL Dick Joke Jamboroo runs every Thursday at Defector during the NFL season. Got something you wanna contribute? Email the Roo. You can also read Drew over at SFGATE, and buy Drew’s books while you’re at it.

So I’m sitting at home, watching my favorite team beat the unholy shit out of my least favorite team. This is supposed to be a happy occasion. I should be savoring every single minute of this delightful ass-kicking, when what should appear on my TV screen but this:

Fox using AI for this Kirk Cousins graphic? pic.twitter.com/93ViEgfiPA — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) November 15, 2026

I don’t have perfect AI-dar, and neither do you. That graphic certainly has the look and feel of an AI-generated image—the glossy sheen, the weird font, the cramped spacing—but there's no absolute way for me, the viewer, to know for sure. That uncertainty, the feeling that something as trivial as a Fox NFL graphic might not be human-made, is one of the worst things about the proliferation of AI. It only takes one bot-made product to leave me questioning whether or not everything else I see is man or machine.

Those little graphic packages used to be kinda cute, almost entirely because I knew that there was a small production team that had labored over them for X number of hours in the lead-up to the game. Aw, look at that cartoon of Aaron Rodgers getting stuck with a vaccination needle for every incompletion he’s thrown this season! That’s fun. These bits are a chance for some graphic designer at the network, laboring behind the scenes all season long, to see their work take center stage for a few seconds during the broadcast. That’s nice. I like it when the behind-the-scenes people get their moment.

Now Fox can use AI to provide such moments, which essentially destroys their reason for being. Instead of putting some measure of thought and care into these packages, they can just have some asshole type some stuff into a ChatGPT box, grab the resulting image, and then call it a day. We can be ambushed at any second with AI ingredients in sports podcasts, in athletes’ social media accounts, and any other area of production that our sports overlords deem insignificant enough to leave for the robots to do.

Are those real human voices in the announcing booth? Was the bumper music produced by people in a studio, playing real instruments? Are these real tortilla chips I’m binging? I can’t help but feel paranoid, because these companies are constantly trying to get me to accept that AI-generated products are just as good as the real thing. They want me to buy into bot-led education, bot-led journalism, bot-led everything. Signs of the resulting creep are everywhere, sometimes literally so.

The result is psychologically disorienting. I see one AI image out in the wild, and suddenly the next image I look at has me wondering if it was produced via five-cent shortcut. I’m not interacting with these images as images, but as challenges to my perception. And if I see something that’s the real deal—a painting, for example—I’m left uncertain as to how long before that image is swapped out with something fake.

This is no way to live. To force me to question even the most basic shit I encounter on a daily basis is a truly awful crime, one that all parties involved should feel ashamed to have participated in. Even some forgettable rundown of all the play-callers Kirk Cousins has worked for in his career serves an enraging reminder that my brain, and yours, is under assault. If I can’t trust a simple goddamn sports graphic to be real, then what can I trust?

The Games

All games in the Jamboroo are evaluated for sheer watchability on a scale of 1 to 5 Throwgasms.

Five Throwgasms

Vikings at 49ers (Mexico City): It’s the biggest game of the season, and it’s Kirk Cousins playing in primetime. Ruh roh.

(I’m still extremely fucking hyped. The Vikings defense is legit, and you don’t know ball if you say otherwise.)

Four Throwgasms

Bucs at Lions: Baker Mayfield’s availability for this game won’t be decided until tomorrow. But let’s go ahead and assume he guts this one out, if only to help salvage a truly miserable slate of games. Besides, Jahmyr Gibbs is a must-watch regardless of how shoddy the opposition is.

Three Throwgasms

Bengals at Commanders: Spotted my first “In The Hunt” playoff graphic when I was watching the games last weekend. I love In The Hunt season! They could start running that graphic in August and I’d get overexcited.

Jaguars at Giants

Saints at Bears

Two Throwgasms

Colts at Texans: Now that Democrats have completed their wipeout of the opposition in the midterms, I was quietly looking forward to playing a little game of Who Goes Woke? Alas, this decade’s chief antagonists have, rather than going full woke, opted to perform a bit of bad-faith virtue signaling:

JUST IN: Elon Musk now says he’s “not MAGA” and admits he feels “pretty foolish” after spending a fortune backing Republicans in the midterms.And what he said about Texas Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa may be even more surprising. — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-11-19T00:01:54.214Z

Does Elon Musk expect any of us to believe that line of bullshit? Of course not. Does he care if we buy it? Also of course not. He’s just going where the political winds are blowing so that he can get cozy with newly elected House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries and (deep sigh) potential Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. We know Schumer all too well, and we know that stooped old fuck will go wherever the money tells him to go. So I’m gonna use this game capsule as a little PSA, beseeching you to call your reps and scream at them to support Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen’s attempt to snatch Chuck’s crown. Call now. Make sure to be all good and liquored up when you do.

Titans at Cowboys: If you think that all ticky-tack roughing the passer calls are created equal, last week’s deranged flag on Jonathan Franklin-Myers might change your mind. Look at this shit. FUCKING LOOK AT IT! All Franklin-Myers did was give Trevor Lawrence a lil' tummy bump! He’s practically celebrating with Lawrence on this play! I usually don’t bother to get worked up over calls like this anymore, but come the fuck on. I know that last week’s refs had their assignments scrambled because of the FAA grounding, but that doesn’t mean their eyes stopped working. At least Franklin-Myers had the gumption, after the game, to drop some proper F-bombs about it.

Raiders at Broncos

Cardinals at Chiefs

One Throwgasm

Jets at Chargers: The Chargers finally won a game on Monday night, which counted as enough of a triumph for head coach Jim Harbaugh to do his signature “Who’s got it better than us!” battle cry in the locker room afterward. If you think this is uncomfortable, imagine being a Chargers player in that locker room, having to play along with Captain Jim’s sudden ebullience.

Not too long ago, I considered this team’s poaching of Harbaugh from Michigan to be a coup. I remembered how Harbaugh turned the San Francisco 49ers around in no time at all, and of course I remembered how he built Michigan into a colossus just before returning to the NFL. Now he was gonna lead a team that had Justin Herbert at QB? I figured the old man would have the Chargers, despite their history, racking up playoff wins in no time flat. No matter that college coaches always fail when they get to the NFL. Harbaugh himself had already made the transition successfully when he joined the 49ers after being the head coach at Stanford. As far I was concerned, he was the exception to the rule.

I’m dumb as shit. This man is washed beyond belief. And if LA’s 1-8 record isn’t ample enough evidence, look at this:

When going for it on fourth down would add at least 2 percent to a team's win probability - a significant increase - the Eagles, Bucs, and Dolphins have been the most aggressive in the NFL this season. The usual suspects - the Harbaugh brothers and Sean Payton - have been the least aggressive. — Denny Carter (@dennycarter.bsky.social) 2026-11-16T13:57:48.089Z

I watched that MNF game, and Harbaugh opted for a field goal on fourth-and-4 from the Baltimore 20 when his team was already up 7-0. The little “ESPN Analytics” graphic on the bottom of the screen blared GO FOR IT in all caps. It didn’t matter. Jim Harbaugh is the sort of stubborn old mule who prizes his way of doing things more than he prizes actual winning. Dean Spanos should fire his sorry ass yesterday.

Ravens at Panthers: You might be vaguely aware that Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is, personally speaking, a real shit-for-brains. Just this week, he decided that the whole wide world needed to know about it:

During an episode of his woefully vapid podcast The Marlon Humphrey Show, he joked to his co-host: “What is Baltimore best at making? They’re best at making criminals.”

The last episode of The Wire aired nearly 20 years ago, you fucking idiot. Humphrey isn’t even good anymore, which is why the Ravens had little hesitation in deactivating him for Sunday's game as punishment. If I were a Baltimorean, I’d grab myself a tire iron and break into his car! WHO’S THE CRIMINAL NOW, MARHUMP?!

Steelers at Eagles

Dolphins at Bills

This Week On All Ball

ZOMG where are our gorgeous faces in the YouTube clip above? Well, sadly, we had to record this episode audio only, as my co-host Arif Hasan was battling a suspect Wi-Fi signal from his hotel room in Mexico City. That robs this week’s All Ball of its trademark sex appeal, but don’t worry! I talk at length about eating ant eggs! Tell me THAT doesn’t get you all hot and bothered!

Pregame Song That Makes Me Wanna Run Through A Goddamn Brick Wall

“Punk’s Dead,” by Soft Play! From John:

"Punk's Dead" by SOFT PLAY - They used critics' comments as lyrics, had ten-year-olds kick their ass, and got Robbie Williams to sing from what looks like a celestial vagina in the bridge. Classic British punk rock recipe here.

Aw, I love Robbie Williams! I might even watch that movie where he plays an ape one day! If I’m stoned enough!

And Now Let’s Go Down To The Sidelines To Check In With Michele Tafoya

Image via Twitter

“Drew, I just finished speaking with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and asked him how he was coping with all of the recent adversity he’d been enduring. Huang told me that he was actually glad he resigned as head of that company, because it gave him ‘time to work on myself.’ When I asked Huang if he was serious about mounting a possible comeback, he said to me, ‘If you’ve ever been in bed with me, you know that I never stop coming.’ When I informed Huang that I am, in fact, a married woman, he arched a single eyebrow and told me, ‘That only adds to the danger, doesn’t it?’ I should add that he appeared on our Zoom call in his signature leather jacket and nothing else.”

Thank you, Michele.

Fire This Asshole!

Is there anything more exciting than a coach losing his job? All year long, we’ll keep track of which coaches will almost certainly get fired at year’s end or sooner. And now, your potential 2026 chopping block:

Jim Harbaugh

Nick Sirianni*

Aaron Glenn*

Shane Steichen***************

Robert Saleh

Brian Schottenheimer*

Jesse Minter

Matt LaFleur

Mike Vrabel

Kevin Stefanski

Kellen Moore

(*potential midseason firing)

Let’s all welcome Matt LaFleur back to the firing line. I know firsthand that Packers fans would like his name etched into this space permanently, and after Sunday’s loss to Minnesota, I understand why. LaFleur’s QB Jordan Love was facing the best pass rush in the NFL. Green Bay’s offensive line is a joke, so it was incumbent on LaFleur to draw up a game plan that would keep Love out of harm’s way. That meant quick game. It also meant running play-action, even if the Packers had no rushing attack to speak of. Per my dear friend Phil Mackey over at Purple Daily, guess how many times MLF called for Love to run a play fake? The answer is … twice. Two play-action passes. That’s it. Here’s how Green Bay’s O-line held up for all of those dropbacks.

Packers OC Adam Stenavich on play where the entire O-line missed their blocks: "It was pretty much people just running by everybody. It's one of those things where you look back as a coach and go, 'All right, we obviously need to do a better job here explaining this play.'" — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@byjbh.bsky.social) 2026-11-17T18:26:26.364Z

Love was sacked eight times. He should file charges against his own coaching staff. Even I was wincing by the end of that shit.

Gameday Cookin’ Corner

Reader Ian brings up a simple homemade hummus recipe. Take it away, brother:

The hummus question in today's funbag made me want to go full Bluesky "you can make your own!!" I know that's obnoxious, but homemade hummus even with canned chickpeas is fast, easy, and incredible. Everything in this recipe is to taste. 1 can chickpeas ~1/3 cup tahini 1-2 cloves garlic (more to taste) Juice of 1 lemon 1 cup ice water Salt I pour the chickpeas into a bowl with their liquid and microwave them for 30-60 seconds, which makes them easier to blend and mimics the warm boil water I'd add to the mix if I were making this from dried beans. Pour the chickpeas with some of the liquid into a blender or food processor. Pulse a couple times. Add tahini and blend, taste for balance to see if you want more richness, if so add more tahini. Add lemon juice, garlic, and some salt and whatever seasoning you like (paprika, cumin, sumac, parsley, oregano, hot pepper would all work) and pulse. Adjust all these ingredients to taste. Now add the ice water (not the ice) a couple tablespoons at a time and pulse until you get an irresistible texture. Add more salt to taste. Serve immediately. You can also add in olive oil or yogurt if you like. A nice presentation thing to do is put the hummus in a shallow bowl, make a hole in the center and pour in some olive oil, topped with paprika, fresh parsley, and some reserved chickpeas. This gets markedly less good once you refrigerate it, but you won't want to.

If you really wanna go all out, you’ll get dried chickpeas and soak them for this recipe. That’s what my mother-in-law does, and it makes a legit difference in the final product. Am I patient enough to do likewise? Reader, I am not.

Gametime Cheap Beer Of The Week

Werewolf! Official beer of Robert Eggers movies! From John:

Picked this up from a local store fully stocked with Eastern European/former Soviet beers. “Werewolf” from Lithuania, $2.99, 8.2% abv. Tag line is “You must be sure you wanna taste it.” The half wolf half lady had me intrigued, so I did want to taste it. It was sweet, in a bad way; one that beer shouldn’t be. Also had an aftertaste of strong liquor.

Well look, the label did warn you.

Gameday Movie Of The Week For Titans Fans

Mank! Remember Mank? Somehow, I managed to. I watched David Fincher’s opus for the first time this past weekend, and followed that with a rewatch of Citizen Kane. As you might have guessed, Mank isn’t as good a film as Kane, but it does feature Gary Oldman shitfaced on screen for two-plus hours. This was a good, if indirect way, of getting my Slow Horses fix now that Season 6 of that show has come and gone. Plus, Mank has an Oscar-nominated performance from sudden American hero Amanda Seyfried. As with all Fincher, the photography is immaculate. I thoroughly enjoyed the film’s depiction of old Hollywood fuckery. Netflix movies have a tendency to disappear into the ether after they’ve come out, but Mank is still worth watching even if you haven’t thought about it since the pandemic. Three and a half stars.

(I attended a screening of Fincher’s latest movie, The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth, earlier this week. The review will post over at SFGATE next week. Keep an eye out for that.)

Gratuitous Simpsons Quote

“You know, part of spending time together as a family is spending time apart as individuals.”

Enjoy the games, everyone.