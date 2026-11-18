The new Beatline Sports network features daily blog posts and podcast episodes for every team across eight professional sports leagues, plus men's college basketball and college football. Well, "features" might be the wrong verb. Let's try again: The new Beatline Sports network shits a torrent of flagrantly worthless content into the digital media ecosystem, at a cadence of more than 300 podcast episodes per day, plus blog posts. All of this is created using what we have resigned ourselves to referring to as generative artificial intelligence.

Judging by its catalog of episodes, Beatline's podcast operation went live sometime around Aug. 20; every day since, it has dumped out one short episode per team, per league. Beatline gained widespread internet attention this week when sports reporter and podcaster Sarah Spain made fun of its phony NWSL coverage. A little while later, accounts purportedly belonging to Ibnul Jaif Farabi, identified as Beatline's founder on the website, began replying to critics, deploying the sneering tone of the tech disruptor. I'm using hedged language here because social media identification verification is a joke, and we are far enough through the looking glass that the account itself could be a cheap AI construct. If it's Farabi, he is a huge asshole. If it's not him, whoever's doing it is also a huge asshole.

"I'm the guy behind the Beatline Sports," Farabi's account wrote on Twitter. "If one person doing this 300+ sports podcasts daily, with custom created models and agents on CPU only, then you need to question your profession my guy. Compete or perish. The whole thing costs me like 5 cents daily though, altogether." Farabi seems to be growing comfortable with villainy, although he describes himself as "kind" and "warm-hearted" in a self-profile on About.Me, with the natural exception of "those days when for no apparent reason I hate pretty much everyone."

Judging by production quality, beyond assigning names to his AI podcast host-bots, Farabi has made no serious attempts to hide that Beatline Sports podcasts are totally pointless filler. He is an AI evangelist by hobby and profession. On Twitter and LinkedIn, he claims to be the founder of a small-time AI lab called AI999X. Its website advertises "tiny, fast scientific AI that runs on anyone’s device, with no internet, no account and nothing sent anywhere," and rhapsodizes about making "the same scientific AI as anyone in Silicon Valley" available to all sorts of users, including "a student in a village with no signal" and "an engineer on an oil rig." As with Beatline, sprawl is considered a strength: AI999X boasts that it spans disciplines and industries, hyping 39 models with 3,643 capabilities across seven fields, including mathematics and physical sciences, and promising constant and iterative self-improvement.

Beatline is a poor advertisement for AI999X. Like all generative AI excreta, Beatline's podcasts are trash. The robot voices are not better or more authentically human-sounding than what you would've encountered in a telecommunications company's automated phone tree a decade ago. Several Nintendo 64 games have richer dialogue. No obvious or successful attempt is made at quality control, so the inane sentences put together by resource-shredding software are articulated by the operation's affectless robo-hosts with blood-curdling credulity. The New York Post has a rundown, as does Awful Announcing, of some of the unsurprising gaffes burped up by this senseless machine, discovered and circulated this week as Beatline absorbed an online pile-on. The Mets show, for example, made angst noises about whether the team has the outfield defense to justify the acquisition of Tarik Skubal, one of the best pitchers in baseball, before noting that Skubal "gives up fewer hard contacts."

What's striking about the Beatline shows is not a cascade of factual mistakes so much as it is a complete lack of substance. If you gave a really stupid person a set of recent sports headlines and a frontal lobotomy, they might come up with, say, the obviously wayward take that Jacob Young's extension with the Washington Nationals, a deal which adds one guaranteed year to what otherwise would've been three years of team control via arbitration, represents "a huge commitment" and "a significant investment," as described by Beatline's chatbot hosts. Beatline may not be howlingly wrong in cases like these, but it appears tuned to say things that would register as dumb and ill-informed to a sports fan of any level of sophistication. The Red Sox show, for another example, worried that Boston's signing of Jake Bauers will cut into opportunities for Willson Contreras, a concern that only the least-engaged Red Sox fans would even think about.

A human-run operation that committed to churning out a daily podcast about the Red Sox into November would get into some extremely dumb territory, but it would have the hosts' humor and charm as a fallback. Beatline's "hosts" are the same two AI voices for every show, one a generic man and one a generic woman. For the Nationals, the hosts are called Stephanie and Sean; for the Mets, they are Sarah and Tom; for the San Antonio Spurs, they are Emily and Chris. Spain noted that all of the NWSL podcast "hosts" have the same last names. The choppy cadence, uncanny inflection, and absolute emotionlessness of these voices would raise the hackles of a domesticated golden retriever, to say nothing of an engaged adult human being.

The blog posts are equally bad. They manage to be just as obviously an AI product as Farabi's podcasts, even without the dead giveaway of the voice of a Disney World ATM. Most of the blog output is comprised of game previews and box-score recaps, which in all cases edge against uselessness but somehow manage to be even emptier than usual when birthed by Farabi's supposed algorithmic superintelligence. Here's part of a preview of tonight's 76ers-Magic game:

This contest pits the league’s best record against a team riding high momentum, creating a stark contrast between established dominance and emerging resilience. While Philadelphia holds the clear advantage in overall talent and standings, Orlando’s recent surge and home-court energy make this a highly competitive fixture. The edge leans toward the Sixers due to their superior depth and superstar efficiency, but the Magic’s fourth-quarter execution in their last outing suggests they can keep this within striking distance despite significant injury challenges on both sides.

A preview of an upcoming Patriots-Chargers game referred to New England as "Boston" and described the contest as an "AFC East clash," even though the NFL teams are in different divisions. The posts are full of Shamsian prose: A summary of Tuesday's Trail Blazers-Timberwolves game said that Minnesota "overcame significant roster challenges," Jrue Holliday "facilitated the unit," and the Timberwolves' defense "created the pivotal moment."

Beatline is unapologetic slop, holding in contempt the industry it is seeking to disrupt, the consumers of that industry's output, and fans of the teams and sports covered by that industry. The point of this network isn't to enrich the landscape of sports media, but to put a daily barrier of five-cent garbage between fans and the quality of news and analysis that can only be produced on its way through an active human mind, and to scoop up a share of the industry's dwindling revenue. Maybe some larger entity, chasing the same vile purpose, will buy up Farabi's slapdash operation and crown him an innovator, by the insane logic of Silicon Valley. Or maybe observers will note how much Beatline sucks, and use that information to make rational assumptions about the quality of Farabi's other AI project. Arrogant, incurious slobs pursuing nickel-ante slash-and-burn shortcuts to wealth and prestige are definitionally incapable of creating anything worth a damn.

Defector reached out to Farabi on Wednesday morning, but did not hear back by publication. This post will be updated if we get a response.