To provide further detail on the Pittsburgh Steelers' late-night benching of Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback himself appeared on Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show. Essentially, Rodgers said that he would never play for the team again, and he described head coach Mike McCarthy as inattentive, sleepy, and "unhealthy." In response to this TV appearance, the team has waived Rodgers.

The Steelers' benching of Rodgers came after his dismal performance in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and there's some logic behind it for purely football reasons. But the way the news was delivered was the strange part: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, through a team spokesperson. At the time, it wasn't even clear if Rodgers himself knew he was being benched for the team's game this Friday against Denver.

As he explained to McAfee and a typically taciturn A.J. Hawk, the QB learned of his deactivation last night on a phone call with teammate Pat Freiermuth. "This has been months of conversation leading up to the last couple of days, when things kind of went to a different place," Rodgers said. He said that the last time he spoke to McCarthy was Tuesday at around 6 p.m., and he hasn't heard from the coach since.

Rodgers said that the ongoing conversations had been about McCarthy's work ethic and preparation, which had deteriorated over the course of the season. On McAfee's show, the 42-year-old QB recapped his version of what the head coach did in the week before Pittsburgh's loss to Philly:

Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting, Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers, we all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened. Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting. Friday, he doesn't come to the walkthrough. We only have a walkthrough, really, on Friday. Doesn't come to the first walkthrough. Doesn't come to the protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting. Then we don't have a team meeting Saturday night, for whatever reason, in Philly. And then comes to Sunday, when obviously we struggled and the product wasn't great.

Rodgers said that at halftime of Sunday's game, McCarthy tried to break down the huddle with "1-2-3 Packers," mixing it up with his old coaching job in Green Bay. That was the "nail in the coffin," according to the QB.

As Rodgers told it on TV, he was trying to look out for his coach before he lost the locker room. Rodgers said that he spoke to McCarthy on Monday about these lapses, and thought they had a productive conversation. In a presser that day, McCarthy even confirmed Rodgers as his starting QB for this week. But something changed by Tuesday night, when Rodgers was not just benched but deactivated for Friday's game. Now the Steelers don't want anything to do with him anymore. Mind you, this team is 6-4 and currently the seventh seed in the AFC standings.

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl during that time. Months after McCarthy was fired during the 2018 season, a Bleacher Report article claimed that he was checked out in the later years of his time with the Packers, and would miss meetings to get massages. In between that job and this one, McCarthy coached the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons, making three playoff appearances but never reaching the conference championship game. When Dallas hired him, he cracked a joke that he claimed to watch every play of the 2019 NFL season just so he could get the job.

For whatever it's worth, league sources told ESPN that what Rodgers said on McAfee's show was true. Then again, "league sources" are different than team sources. Also, McCarthy being an inattentive slob doesn't explain why Rodgers might miss a wide-open Jaylen Warren last Sunday.

The Steelers' post-practice locker room session was scheduled to begin right as Rodgers was winding down his McAfee appearance, meaning that players had to navigate questions and try to not say anything interesting in response. Rookie quarterback Drew Allar reportedly got a little media training in the moment, courtesy of teammate DeShon Elliott:

Rodgers said this past spring that this would be his last season in the NFL. Theoretically, another team could claim him on waivers, but if this is really how it all ends, boy was it hilarious, and on brand.