He's back! He's back, he's back, he's freaking BACK! Josh Johnson's Race Against Time Netflix series is surely just around the corner, and all Johnson needs to get it over is land one more gig before retirement so that he can become the first player to play for half the teams in his chosen sport.

We have visited the topic of Johnson's peripatetic journey through professional football before, with our first celebration dating all the way back to the dying embers of the COVID era. Johnson has come and gone as needed and as usual since, and the only reason to re-dredge this particular part of the bay is that Johnson started and finished yesterday's Arizona Cardinals game at Kansas City. It went about the way it should; the Cardinals are punting the season, and got punted in turn by the Chiefs, 34-7. Nobody seemed overly troubled by either the game play or the ensuing numbers, because nobody was under the illusion that this was an especially meaningful game.

That very much includes the Cardinals. They are uniquely awful because they are ritually awful; having to start four quarterbacks in four weeks is some deeply and unmistakably Cardinals Stuff. That they have reached the Josh Johnson stage of their season this early is fairly Cardinals as well, but less novel. There, at least, they have plenty of company.

Johnson is the most traveled athlete there has ever been, and Arizona is his 24th stop and 15th different team in 18 years, not counting the UFL, AAF, or XFL2. He has reached the field with only eight of those NFL teams, and Sunday marked only his 13th career start. His signing this past week was his 96th career transaction, per those hyper-pedants at Pro Football Reference, a tally which includes signings, releases, activations, deactivations, and two examples of "not asked to re-sign," whatever that means. The specifics, at this scale, are less important than the overall impression of constant, hilarious churn.

Because Johnson is persistently available, and because teams are eating through their quarterback rooms at such a prodigious rate that his availability even at age 40 is still considered viable, that churn continues. That, more than anything that happened in the game itself, made Johnson's Arizona debut a worthwhile expenditure of your time, if only in comparison to what was otherwise a dreadful NFL card in which six teams had byes and four of those performed better than teams that actually played. There was a lot of bad football played this week, but only a bit of it was played by a 40-year-old mega-journeyman, and not really all that badly at that.

Now we need to figure out how to get Johnson to another team, just for the sake of the line on his Hall of Fame plaque that reads "worked for half the teams in the league." Finding that next gig does not require a deep dive on the quality of the position, or really anything new on Johnson's part beyond continued good health. All it takes is just one more team in a post-desperate situation with a quarterback who is either playing poorly, or not healthy enough to play at all, or both. That, and a coach who knows and understands the plight of the modern AARP candidate member.

One could imagine the Baltimore Ravens, but Johnson has already been there and done that three separate times, or the Indianapolis Colts, who fired Daniel Jones out of pure hate and re-elevated Anthony Richardson, who they used to hate, out of pure desperation, but they too previously employed Johnson, on two separate occasions within a span of five days. Maybe the Miami Dolphins, who are settling for Kyle McCord under center as Malik Willis tries to avoid groin surgery. But, if we are being honest, this looks like a job for Jim Harbaugh.

No team is better positioned to give Johnson his next gig than Harbaugh's Chargers, who just lost at home to the Jets and have also lost at home to the Cardinals, Raiders, and Texans. Justin Herbert is concussed, being routinely pummeled—he's taken 39 sacks in 10 games, on pace for the second-most ever after noted blocking sled David Carr—and probably should not play again this year just out of human decency. Plus, Harbaugh is one of the game's more whimsical coaching minds, and someone who knows Johnson well; Johnson was Harbaugh's quarterback at his first head coaching gig, at the University of San Diego, and has had two separate stints as a backup on Harbaugh's 49ers teams in the 2010s. (Johnson also played for Jim's notably less whimsical brother John in Baltimore, if you were wondering.)

But the clock is ticking. Johnson is 40, the 21st quarterback in NFL history to reach that age, and 12 of those 21 retired at 40; the Chargers have been abject enough this season that Harbaugh might do well to update his C.V. when he gets a moment. In other words, we are running out of time here, and the Chargers' competitive window may never be this firmly shut again. The Cardinals saw Johnson and did their duty on his behalf on Sunday, but Joey Aguilar—he's the other survivor in the Cardinals quarterback room, and a veteran of seven college seasons—is also not getting any younger. Besides, having five different starting quarterbacks in five games is its own cool statistic.

So we need the Cardinals to do the right thing, and then the Chargers to do the right thing too. The hole in this plan, of course, is assuming that the Cardinals and Chargers are capable of doing the right thing in any context. Still, their tasks are clear, and there's nothing as challenging as "trying to succeed at football" standing in their respective ways. Josh Johnson cannot get to all 32 teams unless he becomes a placekicker, but he absolutely can get to half of them and claim victory. Which is more than he'll ever get to do as a Cardinal.