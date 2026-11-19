If you were up early last Sunday, you may have borne witness to this NFL’s season’s most catastrophic play, in which Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson took out Pats QB Drake Maye for the season, and then took himself out for the season mere seconds later. ACH!

Not only did these two injuries severely hamper the postseason prospects of both the Patriots and Lions, but they also turned what would have otherwise been a compelling Munich game into a big ol’ doo-doo fest. Even worse, both Detroit and New England suffered these losses after the NFL’s trade deadline had already passed. If the Pats want help at QB, they’re gonna have to make nice with Handsome Jimmy Garoppolo, or grab some other slob off the free agent wire. And if the Lions want to reinforce their pass rush … well, they can’t. They’re just gonna have to score 60 points a game from here on out and pray that’s enough (and it might be!). The plight of both these teams has a few pundits wondering if the league should move the trade deadline to even later in the regular season, to which Arif Hasan and I say: Fuck that. Tough titty for you guys! WE GOT KIRK COUSINS AND YOU DIDN’T, NANNY NANNY BOO-BOO! That’s kinda the subject of this week’s episode All Ball.

There’s more, of course. In fact, Arif Hasan and I don’t even talk in depth about Cousins’ triumphant(ish) return to the Vikings until late in the show. Before that little All Skol segment, we get deep into the potential QB controversy brewing in Seattle, assess Mike Tomlin’s skills as a studio muppet, and evaluate Fernando Mendoza’s debut with the Raiders. Do we talk gambling? NO. Do we talk fantasy? NO. Do we talk tacos? Well actually, Arif recorded this week’s All Ball from Mexico City, site of Sunday Night’s big Vikings-49ers tilt. So yeah, we get our food at the opening of the show. My co-host knows how to eat well:

So open up the podcast app of your choice and dig in. You can also watch All Ball on the Defector Media YouTube channel (and subscribe to it, too!). And hey, make sure you subscribe to Arif’s Wide Left newsletter for in-depth coverage of football (and other matters) that you won’t find anywhere else. And if you like what you see and hear, then vamanos!