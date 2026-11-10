Throwing League Fits, With Lawrence Schlossman

This week on Nothing But Respect, we talked about fashion. Whose style is good? Whose is bad? What exactly does a professional stylist do? Has Tyler Kolek been to Dimes Square, or is he just pretending? We got into all this and more with Lawrence Schlossman of Throwing Fits. Lawrence knows ball and also knows clothing, so he was the ideal guy to chat with about all this stuff.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!