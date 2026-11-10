Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

Throwing League Fits, With Lawrence Schlossman

2:30 PM EST on November 10, 2026

2Comments
Add Defector to Google
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This week on Nothing But Respect, we talked about fashion. Whose style is good? Whose is bad? What exactly does a professional stylist do? Has Tyler Kolek been to Dimes Square, or is he just pretending? We got into all this and more with Lawrence Schlossman of Throwing Fits. Lawrence knows ball and also knows clothing, so he was the ideal guy to chat with about all this stuff.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer

Tagged:

Related Stories

Podcasts

And Now, A Game Of “Who’s The Saddest Team In Football?”

November 4, 2026
Podcasts

In The Dream House, With Tom Krell

November 4, 2026
Podcasts

The Colts Are Holding A Fire Sale, And You’re Invited!

October 28, 2026
Podcasts

How The Best Moment Of Cheating In Soccer History Makes The Case Against VAR

October 27, 2026
Podcasts

Yax Romana, With Liz Franczak

October 27, 2026
Podcasts

A Review Of All The Stuff That Happened Last NBA Season

October 21, 2026
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement