This week's episode of Nothing But Respect marks the second straight week of interviewing the author of a landmark piece of sportswriting. This time, we were joined by James Herbert, who wrote a profile of longtime NBC investigative reporter and prolific NetsDaily blogger Bob Windrem for The Ringer, as well as longtime NBA favorite Ock Sportello, Nets fan and NetsDaily scholar. The descriptors "NBC investigative reporter" and "prolific NetsDaily blogger" both undersell Windrem. He was the first reporter to learn of Al Qaeda's role in 9/11; spent decades breaking extremely important, thorny international news stories; and also possesses perhaps the greatest corpus of knowledge on Nets of minor import, such as Sundiata Gaines, Cui Yongxi, and Milton Doyle. We spent a long time digging into the story.

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