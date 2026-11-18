This week on Nothing But Respect, we were lucky enough to be joined by Nick Berardini, the author of last week's definitive, extremely dark profile of Jontay Porter in the New Yorker, an article that is one of the few truly essential pieces of sportswriting of the year. Nick hooped at Mizzou and has known the Porter family for a decade, which makes him basically the perfect person to tell Porter's story. He stuck around for over 90 minutes as we walked through the story and all its implications.

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