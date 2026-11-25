The NFL’s Thanksgiving weekend slate starts tonight, with the wholly manufactured “Thanksgiving Eve” game on Netflix. This slate features a ton of juicy matchups, almost as recompense for the previous two weeks of dreadful games that you and I have had to endure. Every one of the five-throwgasm showdowns spread out across the next six days(!) merits thorough analysis. Alas, because my All Ball co-host Arif Hasan was on the road all day yesterday, you the audience get David Roth instead.

My old Distraction co-host is versed in football, so don’t be alarmed. You’ll still get plenty of chitchat about the games at hand. But Roth and I also carve out some time to marvel at the election results, to ask big-picture questions about the league’s desire to occupy every available time slot, and to discuss Portuguese egg tarts. Truly, a feast for the ears. As always, we do NOT talk about gambling or fantasy football. Roth tried to get in a brief fantasy note, but I quickly shut that talk down and had my friend summarily killed after we’d recorded this episode. Didn’t want to do it; felt I owed it to him.

As for Arif, he’ll be back in the chair next week when these games get super serious. For now, open up the podcast app of your choice and dig in. You can also watch All Ball on the Defector Media YouTube channel (and subscribe to it, too!). And hey, make sure you subscribe to Arif’s Wide Left newsletter for in-depth coverage of football (and other matters) that you won’t find anywhere else. For one week only, WE’RE BACK! WE’RE BACK!