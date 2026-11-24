All of pop music can be thought of as existing on a temporal and stylistic continuum. Every up-and-coming artist is influenced to make music by the people they grew up listening to, and the truest marker of success is making music that's beloved enough to influence the next generation of musicians. In one sense, this is a straightforward description of the passage of time, but it's also the foundation of a complicated, fascinating legal space, where something like a particular yell can be thought of as proprietary.

Which is all to say, I find the Taylor Swift–Olivia Rodrigo songwriting credit debate, the subject of this week's episode of Only If You Get Caught, extremely fascinating. Three songs on Rodrigo's 2021 debut album Sour, all of which was written by Rodrigo and her collaborator Dan Nigro, were the subjects of post-facto songwriting credit adjustments. Swift and her collaborators are now listed as the writers of two tracks, while two members of Paramore are listed as writers on one, despite none of them actually writing any of the material. How did something that strange happen? What does it say about the way intellectual property functions in music? Can someone own elements of a song?

We got into all that and more with the great Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding of Switched on Pop. This week's episode is the first in a three-episode, season-ending mini arc that we are calling Who Owns An Idea? The next episode is about IP theft in fashion, while the season finale is about AI.

As you can see above, OIYGC is on YouTube this season! You can subscribe to all of Defector's shows on our YouTube channel. The audio version of the show can still be found wherever you listen to podcasts. The transcript for this week's episode can be found here.