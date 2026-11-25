Have you ever wondered what a pack of specially trained bloodhounds might do for your personality? Ever considered the societal benefits of locking up your enemies in the Tower of London? Would a special dispensation from the Pope smooth things out for your most fraught marriage prospects? Could you deal with being hot enough to change the course of humanity?

Prepare yourselves for the majesty of Royal Gossip! Rachelle Hampton and the Normal Gossip team are back with a new miniseries that dares to ask the question: What is history if not gossip? Over the course of four episodes, we’ll explore the most sordid tales from one of the most charmed and chaotic periods in English history: The Wars of the Roses. Oh, and did we mention we’ll have royalty? In each episode of Royal Gossip, Rachelle will be joined by our dowager queen Kelsey McKinney!

From audacious queens to misunderstood baddies, witchy boymoms and treasonous royal failsons, Royal Gossip will take you on a journey through England, France, and the hottest club of the 1400s, the Tower of London. There will be romance, maybe some divine intervention, and even ill-conceived battles at sea.

Royal Gossip premieres on Dec. 9. Subscribe to the show on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can follow Normal Gossip on Instagram and sign up for our newsletter here.