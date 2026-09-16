Consider The Emotional Lives Of Scallops

Who doesn’t love a little Normal Gossip surprise? OK, yes, we said that last week’s episode was our season finale, but when you’re sitting on a mountain of gossip stories, it would be selfish to not share more, right?

Today’s episode raises one of the ancient questions: Would you rather listen to the 10 hour version of "They’re taking the hobbits to Isengard," or explain your dietary restrictions to a pedant? Maybe this question is just another way of getting at whether you’re antisocial or just a Scorpio? Regardless of your labels, I’m pouring myself a pint and settling in for some quality time with Orlando Bloom.

Today’s gossip comes to us all the way from 2020, when circumstances conspired to put two young, mostly vegetarian van-dwellers and a retired academic in one house. There’s no escaping the questions, conversations, and dinner plans to come, though our little tumbleweeds will certainly try.

Our guest is the one and only Avery Trufelman! She's the host and producer of Articles of Interest, named one of the best podcasts of the year by the New Yorker, The New York Times, The Atlantic, and many others.

You can support the show by subscribing on YouTube, Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here.

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.