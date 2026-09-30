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OK, What The Hell Is Going On With Drake Maye?

11:52 AM EDT on September 30, 2026

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Drake Maye
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Drake Maye Crisis, now seven weeks long stretching back to last season's playoffs, shows no signs of abating. His performance against the Jaguars in Week 3 was his worst yet, and he has now turned the ball over 15 times in his last seven games. What the fuck is going on? Will Maye ever be good again, or has his career been derailed by the un-Christian behavior of his head coach? These questions and many more are the subject of this week's episode of All Ball.

We also address the J.J. McCarthy trade, the welcome resurgence of Case Keenum, and, thanks to listener Zachary, we get deeper intel on the dangers of modern artificial turf. And we do it all in LESS than two hours this time around. In fact, we have a format tweak coming next week that will make our bullshit even faster and bullshittier. We don’t shy away from contact (via Riverside call) here at All Ball. When others go soft, we go hard. It’s what you, the audience, deserve.

So open up the podcast app of your choice and listen as we break down all the results from Week 3 and look ahead to every Week 4 matchup. You can also watch All Ball on the Defector Media YouTube channel if you’re a video type. And make sure you subscribe to Arif’s Wide Left newsletter for in-depth coverage of football (and sometimes politics) that you literally will not find anywhere else. And if you like what you see and hear, tell all your rowdy friends.

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Drew Magary

Columnist. Author of many fine works of literature, including Point B. Handsomest man in the world.

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