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Zoomer Cultural Exchange Hour, With ‘State Of The League’

11:59 AM EDT on September 17, 2026

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 28: Head coach Will Hardy of the Utah Jazz looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 28, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Jazz 134-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
Chris Coduto/Getty Images

This week on the show, Harry and I hung out with the hosts of the State of the League podcast for an hour of classic offseason nonsense. We talked about Paul Schrader getting really into AI, which aging stars should be allowed to do steroids, and Brice Sensabaugh. Oh, you're not familiar with Brice Sensabaugh, the fourth-year shooting guard for the Utah Jazz? Well, you're about to be, as I am confident no other NBA podcast has dedicated this much of its runtime to talking about Brice Sensabaugh.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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Patrick Redford

Staff Writer

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