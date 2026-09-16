Toward A Proper Definition Of “Overrated”

The YouTube title of this week's All Ball episode is “Jalen Hurts Is OVERRATED.” This sort of headline is known as “clickbait,” or “ragebait.” But what if I told you that Arif Hasan and I spent time in this episode striving toward a more nuanced version of “overrated,” a word which itself has become overrated? I bet you feel a little less rageful now. A little less baited. I bet you’re saying to yourself, “Wow, I never realized that the words ‘overrated’ and ‘good’ need not be mutually exclusive!”

This is because you overrated yourself. You thought you were a genius right until this moment, but it turns out that you are are a stupid, easily led little twerp. That’s why you require the full-throated force of All Ball to become a more knowledgeable, more complete person.

Also we make fun of the Packers for eating shit against Carson Wentz.

This is our second ever episode of All Ball and, thanks to feedback from you listeners (email us here), our new NFL podcast is beginning to take on its ideal form. You asked for timestamps; we now have timestamps. You asked us to be clearer about which teams and players we were discussing; we made sure to catch you up whenever it felt appropriate. You asked us to imagine Cam Skattebo voluntarily eating dog food; we had no trouble on that end. Yes folks, we’re quickly establishing ourselves as not just a proper NFL podcast, but the greatest NFL podcast that has ever been or ever will be. No gambling talk. No fantasy talk. No jump scare appearances from Pat McAfee. Just Arif and me, indulging each other’s bullshit. It’s a beautiful thing.

So open up the podcast app of your choice and listen as we break down all the results from Week 1 and look ahead to every Week 2 matchup. You can also watch “All Ball” on the Defector Media YouTube channel if you simply must have faces to match the voices. And if you like what you see and hear, tell all your friends. Tell them that you have discovered a sneaky underrated podcast that will soon dominate the world with its football smartitude. For this, they will thank you.