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Honey Deuce McBride, With Giri Nathan

11:50 AM EDT on September 11, 2026

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Fans cheer after Carlos Alcaraz of Spain defeated Yibing Wu of China in their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images

This week on Nothing But Respect, we welcomed back million-time guest Giri Nathan to talk primarily about his experience covering the U.S. Open. How bad is the phone situation? How does the memetic object of the Honey Deuce explain the current predicament? What's been the match of the tournament? We also touched on the biggest NBA news story of the past week, as well as the fallout from the NBA's hammer-style punishment of the Clippers.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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Patrick Redford

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