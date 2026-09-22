Government By Influencer, With Eamon Whalen

This week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I were joined by returning champion Eamon Whalen. Eamon just published a big profile of Nick Shirley in New York magazine, and we spent the first half of the show talking about the particulars of the story, the broader implications of letting 24-year-old prank YouTubers dictate policy decisions, and the uncomfortable position people like Shirley put supposed right-wing intellectuals like Chris Rufo into. We then transitioned into some Minnesota Timberwolves chat, with particular attention paid to the bizarre robot-driven ghost kitchens Marc Lore is investing in now that he's pumped and dumped an NBA franchise. This was a fun one!

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