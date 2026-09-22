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Government By Influencer, With Eamon Whalen

11:45 AM EDT on September 22, 2026

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Conservative YouTuber and influencer Nick Shirley records during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on exposing fraud in Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. CEO of O’Keefe Media Group James O'Keefe and Acting Vice-President of Policy and Government Affairs at the Project On Government Oversight (POGO) Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette also testified about various fraud schemes uncovered across the U.S. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
Finn Gomez/Getty Images
Finn Gomez/Getty Images

This week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I were joined by returning champion Eamon Whalen. Eamon just published a big profile of Nick Shirley in New York magazine, and we spent the first half of the show talking about the particulars of the story, the broader implications of letting 24-year-old prank YouTubers dictate policy decisions, and the uncomfortable position people like Shirley put supposed right-wing intellectuals like Chris Rufo into. We then transitioned into some Minnesota Timberwolves chat, with particular attention paid to the bizarre robot-driven ghost kitchens Marc Lore is investing in now that he's pumped and dumped an NBA franchise. This was a fun one!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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