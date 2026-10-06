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Knicks And Nets Give Me High Fives, With Hell Gate

10:41 AM EDT on October 6, 2026

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and the Bob Cousy Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)
Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images
Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images

This week's episode of Nothing But Respect was special on several fronts: Harry and I got to record in person for the first time in roughly a year, and we did so with our good friends at Hell Gate, Julianne Escobedo Shepherd and Max Rivlin-Nadler. Topics discussed include: how Eric Adams needs to go on Curious Mike, James Dolan's loathing of the city of New York and its talismanic basketball team, Max's proposal to save the Nets, and so much more. Harry and I also played basketball together for the first time this week, and we had great coordination in the two-man game.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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Patrick Redford

Staff Writer

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