In The Dream House, With Tom Krell

Before I tell you what Harry and I talked about with the great Tom Krell (of How to Dress Well) for the first 95 percent of this week's episode of Nothing But Respect, I have to start with an ask based in what we talked about in the last five percent: our quest to get Tom to sing the national anthem before a Denver Nuggets game. He's sent in several tapes, rocking what he's described as an interesting balance of falsetto and regular-style singing, but the Nuggets have yet to book him. If you work for the Nuggets or know anyone who works for the Nuggets, please, we need your help putting our boy on. You know he's got the voice for it!

Anyway, other topics discussed include James Cameron coming up with the idea for Terminator in a dream; the issue of whether Nikola Jokic is washed; guys who move weird with the ball; my new haircut; the work of German philosopher Friedrich Heinrich Jacobi; the concept of Keaton Wagler having snakes in his boots; the real issues with David Adelman's leadership style; and watching NBA games on your phone on mute at 1.1x speed while mildly drunk and trying not to wake your dog, wife, or baby. It's a real banger.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!