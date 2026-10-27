Yax Romana, With Liz Franczak

This week on Nothing But Respect, we were once again joined by the great Liz Franczak of the great TrueAnon podcast to talk through some stories from the first week of the NBA season. Right before we had Liz on the show last year, the big NBA gambling bust happened, and we were once again blessed with a stinky new story breaking hours before recording. This time, it was the NBA's announcement that the league had partnered with both Kalshi and Polymarket.

Liz is also a huge Golden State Warriors fan, and we dedicated most of the episode to complaining about how they've been left behind by the way the game has changed over the past decade. Like all our Liz episodes, this one's a real banger.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!