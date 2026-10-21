A Review Of All The Stuff That Happened Last NBA Season

On this week's episode of Nothing But Respect, the discerning listener can hear me and Harry, both of whom are recovering from minor illnesses, losing our voices over the course of an hour and a half. We had a lot to talk about, including the fact that we finally played basketball together, the ongoing WNBA Finals, Michael Porter Jr.'s podcasting habits, and, finally, the main event: a recap of the 2025-26 NBA season, from its inception through to the start of this current season. The logic here is that so much stuff happens in an NBA season that the best way to preview an upcoming season isn't to make predictions but to lay out the historical record.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!