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The World’s Only WNBA Finals Preview, With Maitreyi Anantharaman And Maya Goldberg-Safir

2:26 PM EDT on October 15, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Kaitlyn Chen #2 of the Golden State Valkyries celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Aces in Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
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This week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I had on our two favorite WNBA writers to talk about the Golden State Valkyries' forthcoming championship. Both Maitreyi Anantharaman, whom you all know from her work here, and Maya Goldberg-Safir, whom you also know from her work here and should know from her work at Rough Notes, know ball and will be covering the series between the Valks and the Atlanta Dream. We spent a solid hour talking about the series and the path the two teams took to get here, but mostly we talked about Kiah Stokes.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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