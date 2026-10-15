The World’s Only WNBA Finals Preview, With Maitreyi Anantharaman And Maya Goldberg-Safir

This week on Nothing But Respect, Harry and I had on our two favorite WNBA writers to talk about the Golden State Valkyries' forthcoming championship. Both Maitreyi Anantharaman, whom you all know from her work here, and Maya Goldberg-Safir, whom you also know from her work here and should know from her work at Rough Notes, know ball and will be covering the series between the Valks and the Atlanta Dream. We spent a solid hour talking about the series and the path the two teams took to get here, but mostly we talked about Kiah Stokes.

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