Drew Magary’s Thursday Afternoon NFL Dick Joke Jamboroo runs every Thursday at Defector during the NFL season. Got something you wanna contribute? Email the Roo. You can also read Drew over at SFGATE, and buy Drew’s books while you’re at it.

It’s the holiday season in Chicago and I am six years old. My grandma Neenie is staying at her apartment in the Streeterville neighborhood of the city, just south of the John Hancock building. Neenie and Grandpa spend the bulk of the time living down in Palm Beach, Fla., but they’ve kept the Chicago apartment because this is where they raised my mother and her three siblings, and because my family lives there now, in an apartment farther uptown. I love it when Neenie and Grandpa visit, because I know that Neenie will take me to Water Tower Place and buy me shit.

Water Tower Place is located just a few blocks away from my grandparents’ apartment, on the tony stretch of Michigan Avenue and right next to the old Chicago Avenue Pumping Station, after which the mall is named. You enter Water Tower Place from the ground floor, and then ride up into the mall alongside a series of little waterfalls cascading down between the twin escalators. I’m a grade-schooler, so I’m already predisposed to loving a good escalator ride. The fact that this one has waterfalls makes it, in my innocent mind, the most magical escalator in the world. Like riding up to heaven, if heaven had a McDonald’s in it.

Speaking of which, Neenie takes us all to McDonald’s, which grandparents have license to do. After that, she lets us bob in and out of all the stores to gawk at big screen TVs, fine chocolates, potential toys to go on our Christmas wishlist, shiny diamond baubles, and other luxuries. At some point, the smell of freshly baked cookies hits my nose. I know that smell and I want to go where that smell is. We walk a bit farther and there I see, all decked out in festive red, a Mrs. Fields storefront.

“Can we go can we go can we go can we go can we go can we go can we go can we go?” my siblings and I ask.

“Of course!” says Neenie. Hell yeah.

We get in line and I ogle all of the potential choices at my disposal. I already know what cookie I’m gonna order. But when you’re my age, you leave no cookie unconsidered. I get a semisweet chocolate chip with walnuts. The cashier hands it to me in a thin paper sleeve, the cookie inside still warm to the touch. I take a bite and am the happiest boy in Chicago. When your lifespan has been limited to a mere six years, the majority of which you don’t even remember, everything you experience is both new and intense. This is the best cookie I’ve ever had, and I can say that honestly at six years old. Santa Claus has got nothing on Neenie and Grandpa. I wanna live at Water Tower when I grow up.

It’s October in Atlantic City and I am 49 years old. I do not live in Water Tower, but I do live in a comfy home in Maryland with my wife and children. Close enough.

My family did not come with me to Atlantic City, because it’s Atlantic City. I’m here on business. More specifically, I’m here to attend Defector Media’s annual meetings. Our company has more enjoyable annual meetings than most companies, but they’re still meetings. They’re still work. They still involve us congregating inside a windowless banquet room for hours on end, to listen to extended PowerPoint presentations, and to have long and often difficult conversations about what our company should be doing, what the company’s bottom line will let us do, what everyone deserves to be paid, and other serious matters.

We’ve booked a hotel in AC for these meetings because it fits the company budget, and because it’s relatively equidistant to all of the company’s East Coast employees. It’s a nicer casino/resort than the last one we booked for here, two years prior. But it’s still a casino: all blinking lights, endless hallways, customers short on money about to spend more of it, and anodyne retail spaces mixed in between. Casinos have a manufactured energy to them that’s not always welcome, especially if you’ve already been working inside an airless box all day long. I pop a gummy in my hotel room, head out to the beach to dip my toes in the shallow tidewaters, and visit a nearby pub to eat an artisanal pretzel dog (better than it has any right to be). Then I make my way back into the casino. On my way to the elevator bank, what should I see along the galleria but that signature Mrs. Fields red? You think I like cookies when I’m sober? Pump me full of THC and I become the ultimate cookie piggy.

I doubletime it to the Mrs. Fields storefront and greeted by the usual assortment of goodies, with a bored-as-hell twentysomething manning the register. I assume Mrs. Fields is probably run by some shitty private equity horror show these days (it is), but I’m too stoned to quibble. I want my cookie, and I want it now. I lost my sense of smell many years ago in an accident, but I remember how these cookies smell. I’m inside the memory of that smell now, back at Water Tower, Neenie smiling beside me.

I order the usual, semisweet with walnuts, and the cashier hands it to me in the same little paper sleeve I received it in back in the 1980s. This cookie, too, is warm to the touch. I rush it into my mouth as fast as I can and oh yeah, this is what I was hoping for. I’ve had better cookies since I was six, but this is no time for food criticism. This is time for me to throw down an elite mall food, a cookie far too sweet to have been made with all natural ingredients. I am not home right now, but every bite brings me a little bit closer.

An hour later, I go back to the store and buy another.

It’s mid-November in Maryland and I am an even 50 years old. It has not been an easy fall. Our oldest son has been locked in a vise grip all season long: AP courses, college apps, an endless number of varsity soccer practices. Our other two kids are dealing with their own problems. My wife and I are beset with angst from sources both within and without. Work is kicking my ass. The entire country has gone on the fritz. Even the fucking dog hasn’t had it easy. All of us are exhausted, and winter hasn’t even set in yet. The Thanksgiving break will give us a much-needed respite, but that’s still more than a week away, a faint shadow on the horizon.

I’m in my office, banging away at the keyboard. Our daughter isn’t home from college yet, but our sons are already back from their day of high school. It’s a Friday, so I’m eagerly finishing up my work so that I can get to the part of the week where I do nothing. Once I’ve filed everything I need to file, I open up my office door and see, on the kitchen counter, a sheet of freshly baked oatmeal cookies sitting there. My wife, on a whim, decided to make them for everyone. She mixed up the dough, and then the youngest (14) shaped the dough into perfect spheres before they went into the oven. My wife has a zillion food allergies, mind you, so she can’t even eat these cookies herself. But she made them anyway, because she that’s just how loving a mother she is.

I grab a cookie off the parchment and it’s warm to the touch. They’re supposed to cool a little bit more so that my son can ice them, but I can’t wait that long. My cookie sensors cannot be deactivated. I take a bite. So sweet, so warm. As always, the combination brown sugar and butter remains undefeated.

My son ices the rest of the batch and I help myself to a few more. The taste of these cookies reminds me of Little Debbie oatmeal crème pies, which I no longer buy for the same reasons I don’t buy cocaine. Despite the retail sector’s best efforts, we’re still a long way from the holidays. But these cookies fill me with a bit of that spirit a little earlier than usual. Full of good cheer, I head to a nearby cabinet and grab one of our Christmas cookie tins to house the now dwindling number of iced oatmeal cookies left on the counter. Then I give my wife a big hug and she hugs me back. I feel cared for. Loved. Deeply. Same as when Neenie took me to the mall when I was little.

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. You and I have finally made it through the slog of early autumn. I don’t know what you had to endure to get here, and I don’t know where you’re going for the holiday. But I do hope, above all else, that there’s a fresh plate of cookies awaiting you once you arrive. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

The Games

All games in the Jamboroo are evaluated for sheer watchability on a scale of 1 to 5 Throwgasms.

Five Throwgasms

Bears at Lions: This is the first game on Thanksgiving Day, which means that dinner won’t get in the way of it. Unless you’re one of those freaks that eats Thanksgiving dinner at like noon.

Seahawks at 49ers

Chiefs at Bills

Four Throwgasms

Packers at Rams: This game is tonight, which is fucking annoying for journalists such as myself. It’s already a tight turnaround getting this column up in time for some crap Thursday night game, and now the NFL has decided that Wednesdays are somehow fair game? Some of us still write this shit by hand, Roger. You prick.

Anyway, Micah Parsons returns tonight. Meantime, the Rams have no wideouts and the Packers have no offensive line. One of these quarterbacks may die on the field.

Three Throwgasms

Broncos at Steelers: This is the Black Friday game. Aaron Rodgers has been deactivated, which means I’ve already gotten everything I wanted for Christmas. And the Steelers didn’t even bench Rodgers for one of their shitty young quarterbacks. Nope, you and I get to watch Mason Rudolph trot out there as Pittsburgh’s backup plan for the 78th year. And you might be saying, “Well, at least this will spare us from having to watch the Steelers take up an otherwise useful Wild Card spot in January.” WRONG. You are so wrong, it’s pathetic. You will still watch these slobs suffer a 30-10 playoff loss a month and a half from now. It’s in the league bylaws. This team will never capably replace Ben Roethlisberger.

Panthers at Bucs

Falcons at Vikings

Two Throwgasms

Saints at Bengals: I spent two hours in Beltway traffic last night to pick my daughter up from the airport. But that’s all the traveling I have to do this weekend. I win. If you ask me to drive anywhere between now and Sunday, you’re gonna regret it.

Raiders at Browns

One Throwgasm

Giants at Colts: I was watching the highlights of the Giants’ win over Jacksonville the other night. When they showed a clip of J.J. McCarthy ripping off a big run, one of Chris Rose’s studio partners said, “He does a great job when he runs!” Yep, that’s pretty much the J.J. McCarthy experience in a nutshell.

Eagles at Cowboys

Patriots at Chargers

Commanders at Cardinals

Titans at Jaguars

Jets at Dolphins

Ravens at Texans

This Week On All Ball

Arif Hasan was traveling all day yesterday, so we had to recruit a sub co-host to take his place. And who should volunteer for that task than my old Distraction bestie, one David Roth? Yes, it’s a little reunion episode for Thanksgiving. Hit play and you’ll hear me scream the catchphrase. Everything that comes afterward is just gravy.

Pregame Song That Makes Me Wanna Run Through A Goddamn Brick Wall

“Last,” by Nine Inch Nails! Believe it or not, this is NIN’s first appearance in this section. Reader Lee is here to correct that oversight.

I was in fifth grade and The Downward Spiral had just come out. I had never heard a Nine Inch Nails song prior, but my classmates who had older brothers were raving about it. I asked my parents if they would buy the CD for me. Not for the first time, they bought a cheaper EP from the same band than the actual album. So my first Nine Inch Nails experience was the Broken EP, and “Last” was the first song I loved on it. My musical taste was never the same.

Oh man, buying EPs for your kid instead of full albums is some next level cheap parent shit. And here I was complaining because Santa got me a Sega Master System for Xmas instead of the NES I’d asked for. That’s nothing compared to the EP bait and switch.

And Now Let’s Go Down To The Sidelines To Check In With Michele Tafoya

Image via Twitter

“Drew, I just got finished talking to Aaron Rodgers about his benching. I asked him if he was surprised by coach Mike McCarthy’s decision. He told me, ‘Not at all.’ In fact, Rodgers said he’d been planning for McCarthy to, quote, ‘knife him in the back’ before he’d even been born. I asked Aaron, ‘Really? You came into this world knowing that your head coach would betray you at the very very end of your career?’ He told me he came into this world knowing all and seeing all. He also said to me, ‘You see the moon up there in the sky? I made that.’ I’ll get back to you once I’ve confirmed the accuracy of this statement.”

Thank you, Michele.

Fire This Asshole!

Is there anything more exciting than a coach losing his job? All year long, we’ll keep track of which coaches will almost certainly get fired at year’s end or sooner. And now, your potential 2026 chopping block:

Jim Harbaugh

Mike McCarthy

Nick Sirianni

Aaron Glenn*

Shane Steichen***************

Robert Saleh*

Brian Schottenheimer*

Jesse Minter

Matt LaFleur

Mike Vrabel

Todd Bowles

Kevin Stefanski

Kevin O’Connell

Kellen Moore

(*potential midseason firing)

In case you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on in Tennessee (you haven’t), Robert Saleh really fucking hates his team.

Robert Saleh on Titans recent performance, via Arye Pulli:“I’m not going to try and sugarcoat anything, it’s been dogshit.” — NFL NEWS (@insidenflnews.bsky.social) 2026-11-23T14:44:03.595Z

A Titans player must have slipped some seed oil into our man’s daily bran muffin. UNACCEPTABLE.

Gameday Cookin’ Corner

Autumnal mushroom stew, because every Thanksgiving dinner has at least one vegetarian at the table. Here’s Kristopher with a fine-ass recipe to sate them:

Ingredients: 4 tablespoons butter 1lb white button mushrooms sliced .25 to .5 lb shitake mushrooms sliced 1 cup dried porcini mushrooms, soaked in 1.5 pint boiling water 4 minced shallots Cup and a half roughly chopped whole chestnuts Two crushed garlic cloves Teaspoon lemon zest Teaspoon lemon juice Teaspoon of marjoram Teaspoon sweet paprika Half teaspoon carraway seeds 1 tablespoon tomato paste .25 cup flour Cup marsala wine Half tablespoon balsamic vinegar Maggi seasoning liquid Stock cube (I used beef but any would be good) Half cup sour cream or creme fraiche Half cup cream S&p to taste Remove the porcinis from their soaking liquid, squeeze them to remove excess liquid. Reserve the soaking liquid and to it add the marsala, the balsamic and 7 dashes maggi. Get all the mushrooms, a pinch of salt and shallot and butter sizzling in a pan on medium until they stop steaming. Stir in the tomato paste, chestnuts, marjoram, paprika and carraway seeds and let sizzle to toast the tom paste a build a bit of crust. Dust the flour over. It should not be dry at all and be glistening on the mushrooms. If it is a bit dry and clumpy, add another tablespoon or two of butter to smooth it. Crank the heat to high and leave for one minute before pouring in about a cup of the porcini liquid marsala mixture. Stir around so the flour doesn't clump and scrape the fond off the bottom of the pan. Add the stock cube and another 1.5 cups of the liquid. Stir and bring to boil then reduce to simmer. Let it simmer on low while you sort your side—I did red skin on mash and boiled green beans. Tagliatelle or wide buttered egg noodles would be good too. To finish, once nicley reduced and thick, turn off heat, taste for seasoning and add s&p, but the salt level should be close by now from the maggi, stock and initial pinch. Stir in the sour cream and cream. Muddle crushed garlic, lemon zest and juice in bowl or pestle and mortar, and stir that in. Turn heat back on medium for just couple minutes to return heat and meld flavors. Serve on the carb of your choice and garnish with fresh parsley, dill, chives or green onions. A nice plate of autumn.

I bet it also makes a great topping for a steak. Just saying.

Gametime Cheap Beer Of The Week

Lusaka! Beer in a carton? That’s just wrong. Or is it so wrong…it’s actually right? Reader Sam gives us the final answer:

I see the cheap Eastern European and Caribbean beers everyone else is submitting, and raise you LUSAKA BEER (tm). Straight out of the Zambian capital city, at 12 kwacha (55 cents at current exchange rates) per 1.25 liters, it's a great choice for the price-conscious consumer! Sure the ingredients stretch beyond the traditional, but would conventional beers be served in a milk carton? Live a little! The “enzymes” in it are “first grade!” The label says the alcohol content is only 5%, and would a beer sold in Zambia lie to you? I'm still working up my nerve to actually try it. The first one I bought expired before I could drink it, which, again, is a thing I didn't know a fermented product like beer could do. How did I know it expired, you ask? The whole carton swole up and the beer started leaking out of the bottom. If it'll do that to a milk carton, imagine what it'll do to your insides!

My god.

Gameday Movie Of The Week For Titans Fans

Godzilla Minus Zero, which isn’t as good as Godzilla Minus One but still delivers the goods, as far as I’m concerned (our own Kathryn Xu was less enthused). When I attended a showing of this movie with my sons, there was another dude sitting nearby who completely fanboyed out anytime some classic Godzilla shit was happening on screen. If a new monster appeared out of the sea, or if a monster evolved to grow extra heads, this dude was raising his fists in triumph. Really goosed the viewing experience.

By the way, this movie cost less than $20 million to produce. Meantime, the latest trailer for the $400 million Avengers: Doomsday just dropped and, by contrast, that movie looks like someone made it using Claude. Fucking pathetic.

Gratuitous Simpsons Quote

“Sir, I feel there's something you're not telling me. Perhaps you'd feel more comfortable talking to Snappy the Alligator.”

“Maybe.”

Enjoy the games, everyone. Enjoy the long weekend!