It's time to feast! On blogs! For cheap!

From today until Dec. 8, you can get a three-month Defector subscription for just $5. Once you've handed over the $5, you are free to imagine your favorite Defector staffer striding into your home, dumping a cornucopia of blogs onto your table, and shouting, "Eat up!"

What's on the menu? Buddy, what isn't? We've got all the sports, culture, and politics coverage you could ever want. You like science? Well, we've got you covered there too, pal. You're a parent seeking level-headed advice from smart and empathetic people? Buddy, it just so happens that we have a parenting advice column that provides just that. Don't even think about saying, "I bet you guys don't have any book reviews or heavily researched blogs about what it would be like to get stoned with members of an ancient nomadic society." We've got both of those things.

If none of that is enticing to you, perhaps you will find this sale useful when it comes time to buy holiday gifts. Do you have a friend or family member who sometime alienates you by trying discuss topics such as "Christine Brennan," "Olivia Reingold," or "The Ringer's pivot to Substack"? That is a person who would love a Defector subscription for Christmas.